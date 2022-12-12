Listen to the audio version of the article

About a month ago, the United Nations estimated that planet Earth is home to 8 billion people, who will rise to 10.4 billion in 2080. People who will necessarily have to get dressed, expanding the challenge of sustainability for the global fashion industry. But precisely large numbers can be an opportunity, even the key to achieving the so-called “critical mass” necessary for real changes. This is the vision of Primark, the low-cost fashion and accessories retailer with sales of 7.7 billion pounds in the fiscal year ended 8 November and which belongs to the British group Abf: «50% of the products we sell are basics, socks, overalls. T-shirts, the products that people use the most, that they need the most – says Luca Ciuffreda, head of sales at Primark Italia -. Our goal is to make these garments more durable, produce them with recycled fibers and make them recyclable. With our numbers, we will be able to make a difference». Together with “Planet” and “People”, the “Product” is one of the three pillars on which Primark Cares is based, the sustainability roadmap up to 2030, which aims, for example, to reduce total emissions by 50% within the next eight years.

Luca Ciuffreda, head of sales at Primark Italy

Just over a year after its launch, Primark has published its first “Sustainability and Ethics Report” to take stock of its progress: «A year ago, 25% of our products were made from recycled fibers or sustainable, today we are already at 45% – explains Ciuffreda -, and we want to reach 100% by 2030. We have implemented our program on sustainable cotton, on which we have been working for about 10 years. We have the goal of training 275 thousand farmers in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh by 2023, today we are already at 252,880. We teach them how to reduce the use of pesticides, fertilizers, water, as well as basic safety and hygiene rules, which have allowed them to double their profit».

Countries and production channels are fronts where the three Ps of Primark’s sustainability strategy meet. After the publication of a report by the Ethical Trading Initiative on the violation of human rights in the country, Primark has decided to end its trade relations with Myanmar: «Primark (founded in Dublin in 1969, nda) does not own any factories, but works with 900 manufacturers, which can be consulted on our website, in 28 countries. To produce for us, a factory must sign up to a code of conduct with very high standards, from safety measures to minimum wages. Before placing a new order, the factory is visited. We carry out over 3,000 unannounced audits every year, through a network of 130 experts», notes Ciuffreda. Primark also commissioned the Global Living Wage Coalition to carry out a study to set or update minimum wage levels for the four key markets of China, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

But it is even earlier, in the creation phase of a garment, that circularity must be pursued, the keyword of the sustainability of large numbers: «The circular design it is fundamental – continues the manager -. We cannot put sequins on a T-shirt that are not recyclable, because they make the whole garment unrecyclable. Not only in some of our stores in the United Kingdom have we organized dozens of workshops dedicated to reuse and repair, but we are also investing in end of life: in 65% of our stores, concentrated in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Austria, we have boxes are available for the collection of used clothes, which we also want to bring to Italy, even if here the bureaucracy is lengthening the project landing times a bit».

Primark now has 13 stores in our country, opened in just two years: the most recent, the one in Marcianise, in the province of Caserta, will be inaugurated on 19 December. Even the shops are a way to circularity: the one in the pipeline in Genoa will be built in the former Rinascente building, the Milan office in via Torino was born from the recovery of three buildings, «a project we are very proud of also because we have contributed to the redevelopment of the surrounding area and collaborated with an association that deals with the reintegration of women who have suffered violence», says Ciuffreda.