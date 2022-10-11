Original title: PRIME 1 STUDIO Transformers Megatron 10th Anniversary Edition 84CM High Statue

“Everything I see is food for my hunger! My hunger is the source of my strength!”

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present Megatron from director Michael Bay’s first live-action Transformers movie in 2007!

Hundreds of millions of years ago, there was a planet named Cybertron in the vast universe. On this planet, a creature called the Five-Faced Monster created mechanical life. In this planet, war technology and natural technology are developing rapidly, and robots are divided into two factions because of their own beliefs – Autobot Transformers (Autobots) and Decepticon Transformers (Decepticons). There is a fierce civil war between the “Autobots” led by Optimus Prime and the “Decepticons” led by Megatron! The struggle between the two sides lasted for tens of thousands of years, eventually leading to the depletion of Cybertron’s energy. In order to seek more energy to survive, the Autobots began to explore the depths of the galaxy, followed by the Decepticons.

The Autobots desire is to use new energy to rebuild Cybertron, but Megatron wants to activate another by plundering one planet. The long-term discord has made all Decepticon plans not recognized by the Autobots. On the planet Earth, they fought fiercely again.

Now that both their leaders have brought their strongest warriors to Earth, where exactly are those energy sources hidden, the victor of this conflict will determine the future of their race!

Megatron stands on a Hoover Dam-themed podium, taunting his enemies with his majesty!

The talented artists at Prime1Studio have spent their time sculpting and rigorously painting this work as you look back at Megatron, the first “live action” film. Delicate and textured paint technology, Megatron looks so lifelike. Photos are simply not enough to describe the level of detail of this statue, all the intricate curves and details are worth looking at.

We have launched 5 versions to meet the needs of different Transformers fans. Luxury accessories allow you to configure it however you like.

Fans who like Megatron go to pre-order this statue! !

MMTFM-34 Transformers Megatron Regular Edition

・Transformers’ Hoover Dam-themed base

・LED eyes with light-emitting function

MMTFM-34DX Transformers Megatron Deluxe Edition

・Transformers’ Hoover Dam-themed base

・LED eyes with light-emitting function

・3 interchangeable right arms

MMTFM-34DXS Transformers Megatron Deluxe Edition

・Transformers’ Hoover Dam-themed base

・LED eyes with light-emitting function

・3 interchangeable right arms

・1 Interchangeable Megatron head accessory with LED light function for both eyes

MMTFM-34UT Transformers Megatron Ultimate Edition

・Transformers' Hoover Dam-themed base

・LED eyes with light-emitting function

・3 interchangeable right arms

・1 upper body accessory to display the tragically murdered Jazz on the base

MMTFM-34UTS Transformers Megatron Ultimate Special Edition

・Transformers' Hoover Dam-themed base

・LED eyes with light-emitting function

・3 interchangeable right arms

・1 upper body accessory to display the tragically murdered Jazz on the base

・1 Interchangeable Megatron head accessory with LED light function for both eyes

[Product Specifications]

・Total height of statue body: 84cm Width: 69cm Depth: 65cm (common to all versions)

・Transformers with the theme of the Hoover Dam (common to all versions)

・LED eyes with light-emitting function (common to all versions)

・3 Interchangeable Right Arms (Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Premium Edition, Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Premium Edition)

・1 upper body accessory for the tragically murdered Jazz on the base (Ultimate Edition only, Ultimate Bonus Edition)

・1 Interchangeable Megatron head accessory with LED light-up function for both eyes (Deluxe Bonus Edition only, Ultimate Bonus Edition)

Official price: Standard Edition 17,850 yuan, Deluxe Edition 20,000 yuan, Special Edition 20,700 yuan, Ultimate Edition 22,850 yuan, Ultimate Special Edition 23,560 yuan

Estimated shipments: Q3 2024

