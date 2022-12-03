Home Entertainment Prime Video U.S. Streaming Subscribers Surpass Netflix | Streaming Media | Prime Video | netflix_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Prime Video Has More Streaming Subscribers Stateside than Netflix

Sina Entertainment News According to the latest statistics from Parks Associates, a well-known data research company, Prime Video has surpassed Netflix in the number of streaming media subscribers in the United States, becoming the largest streaming media platform in the United States.

Although Prime Video has never announced the specific number of users in the United States, Amazon said last year that Prime Video’s global subscribers exceeded the 200 million mark. In the first 28 days of the popular drama “Squid Game”, the number of viewers worldwide was 142 million).

In addition, Hulu once again surpassed Disney + to return to No. 3, Disney + retreated to No. 4, HBO MAX, ESPN +, Paramount +, Apple TV +, Peacock and Starz ranked Top 10.

