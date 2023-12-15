Primo Levi and the beginning of the endless night

Eighty years ago, betrayed by a collaborator, the partisan Primo Levi was captured in “a ghostly snowy dawn” at the Ristoro hotel in Amay, in the Aosta Valley. With him were among others Aldo Piacenza, who would have managed to escape and return to fight, and two other Turin Jews, lifelong friends – Luciana Nissim and Vanda Maestro -, who shared Levi’s fate. Like many other Italian and foreign Jews, the three friends, with the “brutal awakening” of 1943 – the fall of fascism on 25 July, 8 September and the German invasion, the birth of the Italian Social Republic -, had chosen to fight against fascism.

As Levi himself would write immediately after the war, he found himself “forced to act”: in The Periodic Table (1975) he would later observe that in a few weeks his generation matured “more than in all the previous twenty years”, and that an “enemy of violence” like him became convinced of the “necessity of opposing violence”. But his experience in the liberation struggle, reconstructed ten years ago by the historian Sergio Luzzatto in Partisanship. A history of the Resistance (Mondadori 2013), lasted, in turn, a few weeks.

Upon capture, Levi declared himself an “Italian citizen of Jewish race” fearing that an admission of his political activity “would lead to torture and certain death”, as he would write in the definitive edition of If This Is a Man (1958) and reiterated over the years subsequent ones. He thus managed to defer, in fact, his probable end.

The network of friends with which he had shared that adventure of youth was shattered by the persecution of the racist laws before and of the Shoah. The group of a dozen friends, all in their twenties or thirties – all born between ’14 and ’20; Levi was born in 1919 -, he would have seen the disappearance of Lino Jona, who died of tuberculosis in 1942 while bringing aid to foreign Jews interned in the Asti area, Emanuele Artom, who became a partisan like Levi and horribly murdered by the Nazi-fascists on 7 April 1944, Franco Sacerdoti, who after being deported with Levi to Auschwitz III-Monowitz would have died during the evacuation phase of the camp, and Vanda Maestro, who traveled with him. Levi and Nissim were among the few saved – millions of those drowned.

It was another dawn, which on 22 February 1944 struck them “like a betrayal” at the Fossoli camp, which inaugurated a new chapter in Levi’s story, narrated in «If this is a man» immediately after his return (the first edition is from 1947), which would have swallowed up the memory of those weeks, of that partisan choice. The endless night that was Auschwitz thus had the power to obscure even the wonderful spark that was the climb into the mountains of Levi and his friends.

Ultimately, Levi’s is also and above all a story of Resistance. It began up there, continued down there – also thanks to the meeting with Lorenzo Perrone, the bricklayer who saved him – and then told until there were the words to do so.

