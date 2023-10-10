Primordial – How It Ends

If Primordial If you didn’t have something recently, then it was stressful. The veterans’ last album was released five and a half years ago, and concentrated work on a successor did not begin until fall 2022. After more than three decades in the business, the Irish have actually said everything, experienced everything and done everything, but clearly have little desire to retire. Is „How It Ends“ still the finale with an announcement?

In fact, AA Nemtheanga sees it as a treatise on the supposed end of society, of existence itself, of all myths and traditions. So while the world is probably heading towards ruin, ten tracks make a lot of noise in a familiar style, although the black metal content continues to increase. This is illustrated, among other things, by “All Against All”, whose barren, raw sound cuts through your bones, while the charismatic frontman complains and rumbles in his usual form. The action takes on increasingly monolithic dimensions as the game progresses, especially after the long break.

The powerful “Pilgrimage To The World‘s End”, with its solemn, anthemic mid-tempo sounds, is again more oriented towards the early work, pleasantly ponderous and sublime. Primordial are not reinventing the wheel, but are doing a very fine service for the fans. Similar in size, just more thunderous: “Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan” creates huge, semi-melodic Pagan walls and burns itself within seconds . “We Shall Not Serve”, on the other hand, rattles through, builds the bridge between black metal intensity and Viking mood, and sums up the entire musical class.

However, such larger-than-life moments remain a rarity. No, Primordial haven’t lost any of their class, they just can’t quite match the incredible level of their predecessors. And yet people still complain at a high level because when the Irish take off, they remain unmatched. Overall, “How It Ends” is a bit more raw and rough, which is somewhat to the detriment of the absolute standouts, but is still very entertaining in its overlong entirety. The end seems – and may not – be a long way off.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 29, 2023

Available via: Metal Blade (Sony Music)

Website: www.primordialofficial.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/primordialofficial

