PRIMORDIAL – Release lyric video for “Pilgrimage to the World’s End”

Pagan metallers PRIMORDIAL from Dublin, Ireland will release their tenth album “How It Ends” on September 29th, 2023 via Metal Blade Records. Lyric video for “Pilgrimage to the World‘s End” now online.

PRIMORDIAL have nothing to prove. After thirty-two years, the Irish band returns with their devastating new studio effort, making it clear that they are a primal force that always puts everything on the line. The follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed ‘Exile Amongst The Ruins’, ‘How It Ends’ delivers even more of their groundbreaking blend of Celtic and black metal, with an added urgency, staring at the apocalypse.

“The title is a question – is this how it ends? How everything will perish: the culture, the language, the history, the society, humanity – who knows,” says singer AA Nemtheanga. “Regardless of who you are or were, you only get one chance, and the question is: Is this the end of your city, your country, your nation? Myths, traditions, relationships, and I suppose it asks the question, who reacts, who rebels – how does it end for them now?”

Along with founding members Pól MacAmlaigh (bass) and Ciáran MacUilliam (guitar), and long-time drummer Simon O’Laoghaire, the band began writing in earnest in the fall of 2022, having lit a fire under themselves to work quickly and productively. PRIMORDIAL never plan a record in advance, instead letting it emerge naturally, although Nemtheanga knew he wanted something with a bigger, more open and aggressive sound, and that’s exactly what they achieved. How It Ends is a very angry, defiant and rebellious album, and as we worked it all took shape and form more and more. It may be the note on which we leave, but it will be a note of resistance, musically speaking. I think it’s more metal too! And more epic!”

A single listen is enough to confirm these claims, be it the surging, gruff, dark “Plows To Rust, Swords To Dust”, the atmospheric, desperate “Pilgrimage To The World‘s End” or the sprawling “All Against All”. is immersed in a dark atmosphere and is driven by pounding rhythms that conjure up a powerful climax. “It definitely sounds like PRIMORDIAL, there’s no doubt about that, we have our own style and this is a new chapter of the same book. If we have done anything new, it is that we work with more conviction than ever before and trust our instincts more than ever.”

Drawing influence from both modern and historical ideas in his lyrics, Nemtheanga always gives the listener something to think about, and How It Ends is no different. The latest single, the atmospheric, despairing “Pilgrimage To The World‘s End”, was partly inspired by the stories of poor Irish convicts sent to the ends of the earth; Figures like Ned Kelly, who refused to accept the laws that oppressed them and “who then rebelled and embodied the resistance through myth. This is an album of resistance,” notes Nemtheanga, “‘Pilgrimage To The World‘s End’ was initially inspired by the struggles of the Irish sent to Australia as convicts, but of course I folded that into a post-‘Coffin’ narrative Ships’, poor people who boarded boats to try to reach a new world and start anew, how many the boats sank, endured illness and death and never reached their destination. Then I began to think about the plight of all people at this time in the 19th century who were trying to find a new life through famine, war and poverty; the oppressed and downtrodden. Since PRIMORDIAL always has a historical echo that should resonate in today’s times, we see the same thing: poor people clinging to boats and trying to find a new life, always at the behest of a small economic elite that profits from their ruin . This is the song of the war and famine-stricken refugees from all countries and nations…”

Ahead of the album’s release, the band is releasing the second single today „Pilgrimage To The World’s End“ and the associated video online.

„How It Ends” was recorded at Hellfire Studios on the outskirts of Dublin, produced by the band and produced by Chris Fielding, a former collaborator of the band.

How It Ends Track Listing:

01. How It Ends

02. Ploughs to Rust, Swords to Dust

03. We Shall Not Serve

04. Traditional

05. Pilgrimage to the World’s End

06. Nothing New Under the Sun

07. Call to Cernunnos

08. All Against All

09. Death Holy Death

10. Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is an Orphan

PRIMORDIAL w/ Paradise Lost, Omnium Gatherum, Harakiri For The Sky:

09/28/2023 Substage – Karlsruhe, DE

09/29/2023 Complex – Zurich, CZ

09/30/2023 Kaminwerk – Memmingen, DE

10/01/2023 Slaughterhouse – Wiesbaden, DE

10/02/2023 Löwensaal – Nuremberg, DE

10/04/2023 Trix – Antwerp, BE

10/05/2023 Garage – Saarbrücken, DE

10/06/2023 MeetFactory – Prague, CZ

10/07/2023 Vienna Metal Meeting – Vienna, AT

10/08/2023 Barba Negra – Budapest, HU

10/10/2023 A2 – Wroclaw, PL

10/11/2023 Capitol – Hanover, DE

10/12/2023 Kronensaal – Hamburg, DE

10/13/2023 Hellraiser – Leipzig, DE

10/14/2023 Turbinenhalle 2 – Oberhausen, DE

10/15/2023 Rolanda – Utrecht, NL

PRIMORDIAL:

A.A. Nemtheanga – vocals

Ciarán MacWilliam – guitar

Michael O’Floinn – guitar

Paul MacAulay – bass

Simon O’Laoghaire – drums

Band-Links:

The post PRIMORDIAL – Veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zu „Pilgrimage to the World’s End“ appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

