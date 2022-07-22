Prince George turns nine today and his mother, Kate Middleton, for the occasion, gives a new photo of her eldest son. As per tradition, the image was disseminated via social media. To the delight of the subjects, who follow, year after year, the growth of their future sovereign.

In this new shot, published on the Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram account, George appears smiling and very amused. The photo was taken in early July, on a UK beach, it is assumed. Most likely near Anmer Hall, where the family is spending their holidays.

In recent months, little George has appeared more and more in public on various official occasions. His parents are guiding him towards what will become his future, making him gradually familiarize himself with the public role that he will cover in a few years. The third heir to the British throne – before him, Charles and William – went to Cardiff with mum Kate and dad William in early June, appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the occasion of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. He was then also seen sitting in the stands at the historic concert for the sovereign and at the parade of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and even paraded for the first time in a carriage with the brothers at Trooping the Color.