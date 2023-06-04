Prince Harry: After years of speculation! DNA test reveals his real father

The rumor mill has been bubbling for years: Is King Charles the real father of Prince Harry? Or is it James Hewitt, a longtime affair of Princess Diana? A DNA test brought certainty.

With his autobiography “Reserve” (in English: “Spare”) Prinz Harry fueled the speculation about his real father again. Rumors have been circulating for a long time that King Charles is not his real father. Now Prince Harry told in his memoirs about a bizarre joke by the monarch about his supposed paternity. A DNA test is said to have long since proven who is Prince Harry’s real father.

Rumors about Prince Harry! who is his real father

The ex-royal writes in his book that King Charles likes to tell anecdotes. One of his favorite stories is about a visit to a psychiatric hospital. There he is said to have met a man who claimed that he was the Prince of Wales. “Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your father really is in Broadmoor, my dear son,” Charles joked to his son after the narration. Prince Harry describes the joke as “tasteless”.

Rumors have been circulating for years that King Charles is not Prince Harry’s father. Rather, due to his resemblance, Army officer James Hewitt is said to be his progenitor. He is said to have had an affair with Princess Diana from 1986 to 1991. Although should Lady Di only met him after Prince Harry was born, but the rumors persist.

King Charles III or James Hewitt: British royal family ordered DNA test

The British royal family is said to have carried out a DNA test long ago in the 1990s. Simone Simmons, a friend of Lady Di, claims in her book about the Queen of Hearts that “leading members of the royal family” demanded a paternity test after she opened up about her infidelities during her marriage to Charles in a 1995 television interview. “It’s pretty clear that he (Harry) is a Windsor. He comes after the Spencer’s in hair color, but he has Charles’s eyes,” said Lady Di. Although the DNA test clearly showed that Charles was the true father of Prince Harry. But the rumors persist.

bua/fka/news.de