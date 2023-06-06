Home » Prince Harry goes to British court in wiretapping case
Prince Harry goes to British court in wiretapping case

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry went to a London court Tuesday to testify against the publishing company of a tabloid he accuses of wiretapping and other forms of illegal espionage.

The prince, who arrived at the High Court in a black van, has made it his mission to hold the British press accountable for what he sees as persecution against him and his family.

The case was the first of several lawsuits to go to trial. Enrique accuses the company that publishes the Daily Mirror of using illegal techniques “on an industrial scale” to get exclusives.

The 38-year-old son of King Charles III will be the first British royal since the 19th century to sit on a court witness stand. He will receive questions from a defense lawyer from Mirror Group Newspapers.

