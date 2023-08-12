Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Co.: in love, finally separated, nasty humiliated! This royals news went too far

That boredom at the Royals not part of day-to-day business is out of the question – the latest Royals news provided impressive proof of this. Would you like a taste? then raise the curtain for this week’s headlines from the world of bluebloods!

Young royal in love: Prince Christian of Denmark got it

On the one hand, things were highly romantic, because a young royal was hit with full force by Cupid’s arrow. We are talking about Prince Christian of Denmark, the 17-year-old son of Prince Frederik, heir to the throne. Queen Margrethe II’s grandson is head over heels in love – and this is his adorable chosen one.

Beating drama and ugly revelations with Queen Camilla and Prince Andrew

British royals prepare for death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II

In addition, a touch of sentimentality pervaded the Royals news of the past few days. It is true that the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death is not until September 8th for the first time plans of the royal familythe completed first year of the reign of König Charles III. and to honor the memory of the queen of the century, are already being eagerly forged. However, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II does not seem to have gotten around everywhere – of all things Prinz Harry and Meghan Markle made themselves with a glaring omission to jokers. Geez!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separated again – this is where the king’s son lost his heart

In the second half of the week, Prince Harry made the turn and said goodbye to distant Nippon – a sporting date is planned for the Duke of Sussex in Tokyo. In the absence of her husband, Duchess Meghan only has to hope for his return soon – Prince Harry lost his heart far from Montecito, as he himself admitted. That it was the younger son of King Charles III. However, moving back to his British homeland is becoming increasingly unlikely – after all, Papa Charles now has a very specific post that Prince Harry once had high hopes for, the laughing third party, namely heir to the throne Prinz William, passed on. However, Charles’ elder was snubbed elsewhere, as can be read here. Who was further sidelined and why Princess Kate has an even fuller schedule in the future, will be revealed here.

Royal disgrace for Prince Harry – now heir to the throne William has reason to be happy

