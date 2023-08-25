Prince Harry to Return to UK to Attend Charity Awards Ceremony on Anniversary of Queen’s Death

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next month for a special event honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. The WellChild charity announced that Harry, a long-time patron, will attend its annual awards ceremony in London on September 7. The ceremony aims to commemorate the achievements of seriously ill young people and recognize their caregivers. However, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is not expected to join him on this trip.

Last year, the royal couple withdrew from the same charity awards ceremony that took place on September 8, the day their grandmother passed away. Queen Elizabeth II died at her beloved Scottish estate, Balmoral, at the age of 96 after a reign of 70 years. Harry, who had traveled from the United States, flew to Scotland to be with other members of the royal family during the time of mourning.

Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to privately commemorate the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral.

WellChild, the charity hosting the awards ceremony, provides support to children and youth with long-term medical needs. Their annual event aims to shed light on the challenges faced by these young individuals and recognize the invaluable caregivers who support them.

During the ceremony, Prince Harry is expected to engage with the winners at a reception, deliver a speech, and present one of the awards. Additionally, it has been reported that Harry and Meghan will attend the Invictus Games, an international sports competition for wounded military personnel and veterans. The event, founded by Harry, will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, starting on September 9.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who got married in May 2018, stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to North America, where they are now based in California.

Previously, the couple made a public appearance on June 3 to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary on the throne. The televised mass marked their first public event during their visit to the UK for the jubilee celebrations. Throughout their visit, Harry and Meghan maintained a relatively low profile, often appearing in photos taken from inside buildings where members of the royal family were present. On June 3, they garnered attention as they walked down the long nave of the cathedral during the Thanksgiving Mass, catching the eyes of those in attendance.

