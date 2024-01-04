Prince Harry’s Emotional Tribute and Shocking Confessions about Lady Di’s Death

Prince Harry makes shocking confession about Princess Diana’s death

In a surprising revelation, Prince Harry has opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana of Wales, also known as Lady Di. Almost 27 years after the fatal car accident in Paris that claimed the lives of the princess and her partner, Dodi Al-Fayed, along with driver Henri Paul, Harry shared an emotional tribute in his autobiographical book ‘Spare’.

The Pont de l’Alma in Paris, where Diana lost her life, has become a site of tribute. In his revealing account, Harry described how he returned to Paris a decade after the tragedy and asked his driver to cross the bridge at the same speed at which his mother’s car crashed, reaching 104 kilometers per hour. They experienced a small bump at the tunnel entrance, which is believed to have caused the accident, but did not feel the impact significantly. His driver even commented, “Is this it? It is not a big thing. Just a straight tunnel.”

This symbolic act intensified his pain and marked the beginning of a new stage of his grief, as he finally came to terms with the loss of his mother, describing the trip through the tunnel as “Pain, Part Deux”.

In an interview with ITV in early 2023, Harry made another shocking revelation about Lady Di’s death before the publication of his memoir. He confessed that she had only cried once, at her mother’s funeral, and attributed this inability to express her emotions to the strict upbringing he received from her. He also shared that he and his brother, Prince William, felt guilty greeting thousands of people at the funeral while unable to show emotion, recalling that they had shaken hands and smiled at the crying crowd, only to later realize that their hands were “wet” because they were “wiping away tears.”

In his book, Harry also revealed the disturbing thought that crossed his mind while witnessing his brother’s wedding to Kate Middleton, whom he had a close relationship with. He described the moment as the end of the connection they shared, reflecting on how the brother he escorted to Westminster Abbey that morning was gone forever.

These shocking confessions have shed new light on the emotional struggles Prince Harry has faced in dealing with his mother’s death, giving us a rare and intimate insight into his grief and the impact of this tragic loss.

