Princess Kate: Injured and in jail! This Royals appearance raised questions

What does the wife of a future king do in prison? Princess Kate had plausible reasons for her visit to prison in south London – and at the same time she was shocked with an injury that could not be overlooked that raised concerns.

The everyday life of Royals How Prinz William and Princess Kate does not only consist of gala receptions and lavish ball nights – on September 12, 2023, King Charles III’s daughter-in-law got that. to feel it firsthand once again. On Tuesday the Princess of Wales moved into the Jail – of course only as a visitor and not as a prisoner. The flying visit to prison also had a good reason, as we learned from palace circles.

Princess Kate in prison: heir to the throne’s wife meets addicted prisoners

Accordingly, Princess Kate visited High Down Correctional Facility in Sutton, south of London, to talk to prisoners who are struggling with addiction problems. Princess Kate’s interlocutors are in the lower security Category C prison – High Down houses a total of 1,100 men and young people. The addicted prisoners with whom Prince William’s wife came into conversation are cared for by the charity Forward Trust, of which the 41-year-old is the patron.

This affair of the heart lured Princess Kate to prison

The Princess of Wales also accompanied a family to visit their imprisoned father. To do this, she first had to undergo a check by a sniffer dog in the security gate. The noblewoman also met former prisoners in a restaurant attached to the prison where inmates are prepared for work in the catering industry.

The visit signals an upcoming themed week on dependency and addiction. This year’s motto is “Everybody Knows Somebody”. This is intended to emphasize the wide range of people affected by addiction.

Princess Kate visits prison after terrorist suspect’s spectacular escape

Kate visits the detention center a few days after the spectacular escape of a terror suspect from Wandsworth Prison in London. The 21-year-old, who worked in the kitchen, tied himself under a food truck with strips of bed linen. He was caught after four days. Many British prisons have been criticized for poor prison conditions. Overcrowding, poor hygiene and gang violence are part of everyday life.

Princess Kate injured! What is this association all about?

In addition, attentive observers did not miss the fact that Princess Kate attended her appointment in prison with an injury. The wife of heir to the throne Prince William had bandages on two fingers of her right hand, which raised concerns for the Princess of Wales. However, the palace said a little later that it was just a “small injury, nothing serious.” Accordingly, the daughter-in-law of King Charles III. injured while jumping on the trampoline; after a fall, the princess’s fingers had to be bandaged. A few months ago, Princess Kate herself said that, among other things, she kept fit by: that she jumps around on the trampoline with her three children before school.

