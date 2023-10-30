Princess Leonor’s Journey: From Infanta to Heiress of the Spanish Throne

Princess Leonor to Swear Constitution and Become Heir to the Throne

This Tuesday, October 31, Princess Leonor will experience a pivotal moment in her life as she swears the Constitution on her coming of age. The young princess will officially become the heir to the throne of Spain, taking on the rights and responsibilities that come with the position.

Leonor will be accompanied by her family during this important event. Her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, as well as her sister, Infanta Sofia, will be by her side to support her. In addition to her family, political leaders and various personalities will also be present at the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at the Congress of Deputies.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding this occasion is the wardrobe Leonor will choose. Like her mother, the Princess often communicates through her fashion choices. In the past, she has worn clothing items with symbolic meaning, such as Ukrainian blouses in solidarity with the country and blue outfits representing the Princess of Asturias.

This is not the first time Princess Leonor has been a part of historic moments. At just 9 years old, she witnessed her father’s proclamation as King Felipe VI in 2014. For the occasion, she wore an elegant pink dress, while her sister, Infanta Sofia, wore a matching blue suit.

Three years later, Leonor made headlines when she posed alone in front of the media for the first time. She wore a red dress adorned with embroidered butterflies, designed by Carolina Herrera, on the occasion of Columbus Day.

In January 2018, on her father’s 50th birthday, Leonor received the Necklace of the Distinguished Order of the Golden Fleece, a symbol of her future duties to the crown. She wore a ‘serenity’ blue dress with French sleeves for the occasion.

On her 13th birthday in 2018, Princess Leonor spoke her first words in public during the celebration of the Constitution’s 40th anniversary. Once again, she chose a blue dress, this time in a babydoll style.

In 2019, Leonor gave her first public speech at the Princess of Asturias Awards. For the occasion, she wore a light blue suit with a flared skirt, marking the end of her more girlish style.

Recently, after studying in Wales, Leonor returned to Spain and attended a meeting with young Red Cross volunteers. She stunned onlookers with a working girl look, wearing a red turtleneck sweater, a checked blazer, black pants, and ballet flats.

At the most recent Princess of Girona Awards in 2022, Leonor surprised everyone with her princess-like ensemble, wearing a light blue dancer-style suit with an original overlay in the chest area.

The 43rd edition of the Princess of Asturias Awards in 2023 was a significant moment for Leonor as it marked her first appearance as an adult. She wore a two-piece dark blue dress from the Luzz brand, complemented by Bulgari earrings from her mother, Queen Letizia.

As Princess Leonor embarks on this new chapter in her life, all eyes will be on her as she carries the weight of her new role as the future queen of Spain.

