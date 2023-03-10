Radical musical cuts, courageous soundscapes and uncomfortable presentation – Capture certainly don’t make it easy for themselves and their audience. The quartet from Rennes, France mixes sludge and death metal with industrial. Since 2019, a drum computer has been directing the rhythmic skills, giving the overall presentation additional emotional coolness and brute intensity. Exactly that can also be found on their latest work „Privation“ again.

Already the first tones of the opening “Á La Racine” make it clear that things are progressing regardless of losses. Ominous elemental force rises from the radio interference, fueling grumpy sludge with industrial synthetics. But the uncomfortable mood is only the beginning, because as soon as guitars and growls start, all senses are attacked at the same time. That goes to the substance, but fascinates. Minor caesuras and complete emotional coldness accompany the events, play with loop-like structures and are still characterized by almost incomprehensible malice.

Fangs continue to destroy everything in their path. Heavenly vocals pop up intermittently on “Portes D’Ivoire” for some detoxification and hope for a better future. Hangman’s Chair’s Cédric Toufouti shifts parts of the song into post-metallic realms, which actually works beautifully. All around, nasty attacks, brooding intensity and brute attacks dominated – until both worlds finally come together and create repulsive beauty. On the other hand, “Les Crocs Limés” surprises with robust Death Groove riffs, at least at times. Changing moods hint at catchiness before continuous machine fire shreds everything.

Repulsive and yet wholesome, this is how Fange’s latest coup presents itself. The French not only keep their peculiarity, they take it much more courageously. On “Privation” the Industrial influences seem to intensify and harmonize better than ever with Sludge and Death Metal. That would be very entertaining on its own, but the record reaches a new level due to the sporadic post-metal inserts. The finest glimmers of hope in the eye of the storm provide the best entertainment, at least if you like to be chewed and spit out. Repulsive ugliness in the machine-human quarrel with an eye for the aftermath: Fangs show themselves in a captivating, disturbing form.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/10/2023

Available through: Throatruiner Records

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fangesludge

