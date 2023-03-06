Private Label Dubai Ltd, an independent watchmaking brand, recently brought several new works with the theme of Rolex’s iconic watches.

Among them, you can see the blackened Submariner with DLC coating, which is priced at $27,070; the white ceramic-coated Daytona with a coconut smoothie dessert tone, which is priced at $55,585; Prices fall between $9,070 and $30,240.

The above-mentioned models are currently available for pre-order at Dover Street Market New York E-SHOP, and delivery takes about 4 to 8 weeks. Some models are also produced in response to demand, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.