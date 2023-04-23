Private parities: increasingly shorter agreements, with increases every month

The new outbreak of inflation (and they go…) once again disrupts the negotiations for wage increases in the private sector. With the acceleration of prices, the reopening of discussions is permanent and the agreements that close are each time for shorter terms (no more than three or four months). Also, in most cases, they include increments every month.

Inflation in March was 7.7 (national CPI) and, so far this year, it has already accumulated 21.7%. In Córdoba, prices rose 8% last month and in the first half of April there are products that already exceeded 10%, such as flour, noodles and sugar, which rose an average of 15%, according to the first estimates of the Warehouse Center.

In addition, gasoline increased last weekend (4%) and the exchange rate gap shot up after a new spike in the parallel dollar increase, two elements that will inevitably fuel this month’s inflation on the side of expectations. .

To all this is added the uncertainty about how the national government will be able to overcome the months prior to the primary elections in August in a scenario of uncertainty regarding alliances and candidacies.

In this context, the parities between private workers and business associations are more closely tied than they were in 2022.

short agreements

The unions that are closing do so in short terms of three or four months and with increases scheduled for every month.

An example is Health, which for the mutuals branch, for example, signed a 50% six-month increase with an increase in April (9%), May (8.3%), June (6.8%), July (6, 3%), August (6%) and September (5.6%), all cumulative.

Days before he had signed the UOM. The metallurgists led at the national level by Abel Furlán closed an agreement for the April-June quarter, with an increase of 10% this month and 8%, cumulative, in May. The negotiation includes a review in June, something that, with the inflationary levels that are now estimated for April, seems inevitable.

The Food Industry Workers Union (Stia) is defining this weekend, at the Hotel Savoia in Mendoza, the strategy to follow in the parity that will come into effect from May.

Although it is not clear what the specific request of the workers that in Córdoba groups the employees of large food manufacturers, such as Arcor, will surely go for increases in every month.

Eduardo Cornejo, union secretary of Stia Córdoba, told La Voz that “short agreements are the line of negotiation, under permanent review, because everything is very volatile.”

For the 2022/2023 parity, Stia renegotiated again in February an inflation update that brought the annual increase to 104%.

“In the February review, 8% was agreed in March and 13% in April,” said Cornejo, clarifying that in the original agreement, a lower percentage was going to be incorporated in April, but that it was updated due to the regrowth of prices.

My to my

Banks, historically accustomed to annual agreements, after long weeks of conflict, closed an increase of 32.5% for the first five months of 2023. With the addition of an extra percentage (0.7%) in compensation for the gap of parity 2022, a “mega bonus” of 273,511 pesos for Banking Day (a classic in the sector) and amounts in compensation for Profits. The latter raises the percentage agreement according to the impact that the tax generates on the salary of each employee.

The increase was signed in four tranches: 6% retroactive to January; 7.1% to February; 11% in March and 8.4% in May.

In the case of commerce employees, the reality is similar to the average of the few agreements that are closing: an increase of 19.5% for the April-June quarter, which raises the basic cost of a worker in the sector to 220,000 pesos. , with presenteeism included. It will be paid in three monthly tranches of 6.5% each.

In addition, due to the difference in the 2022/2023 parity, a one-time bonus of 25,000 pesos was signed, in two installments (April and May).

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the Private Oil and Gas Union closed. The arrangement from April to June is 23%, with 11% in May and 12% in June. But you have to add 5% for the difference for what was lost in last year’s parity, which is paid now, with April’s salary. They agreed to call it “extraordinary gratuity” to prevent it from impacting Profits.

In a week full of joint closings, the Automobile Transport Mechanics and Allied Union (Smata) agreed with the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (Acara) the percentage corresponding to the second quarter: 21.85%, raising the basic of a washing machine at 195,628 pesos.

A large union that agreed with the chambers these days was the Construction Workers’ Union (Uocra), which sealed a quarterly parity of 22% in three tranches (10% in April, 8% in May and 4% in June), with review.

Another union that signed this week was the Association of Medical Propaganda Agents. The agreement is quarterly and assumes that no medical visitor charges less than 306,942 pesos for April, nor less than 327,404 from May. According to the union, it represents an increase of 130% between May 2022 and the same month this year.

Another quarterly agreement (April-July) was that of the Glass Industry Employees Union and the sector chambers: 24% for the period on salaries in effect as of March. Unlike most, it is not applied in tranches: the entire percentage in April.

