Between memories and emotions the exhibition “The Postman behind the scenes. The faces of Massimo Troisi“Funded by the Campania Region and produced by Scabec (as part of the Procida Italian Capital of Culture 2022 program) at the Officine dei Misteri of the Palazzo d’Avalos complex, until 6 January 2023. 66 works by 49 artists on display established and young talents, from Lello Esposito to Filippo Bragatt, from Armando De Stefano to Vincenzo Mollica, up to Troisi himself.

«A very strong memory binds me to this island, also painful, because Massimo was not well at the time of the shooting – said the creator Stefano Veneruso, grandson of Troisi -. But he, with his stubbornness and obstinacy, wanted to carry on the film. He said to my mother: “Either I want to firnì co ” o core mio”. Back then, making a film about poetry was difficult, one wondered who could go and see it. Instead, the Oscar has arrived, the world success ».

Veneruso, who was Radford’s assistant director, explained the genesis of the project: “The exhibition is a narration, a tale by Massimo through extracts of his memorable interviews, but above all the works of 49 artists: I also asked each to tell in a few lines the “own” Massimo. It all started with an abstract work by Massimo from 1992, the first I collected since 1996. From there came works by people who spontaneously gave them to me, up to the magnificent work of the great Armando De Stefano, created for a very successful compact disc of poems by Paolo Neruda read by artists such as Arbore, Foa, Amendola and many others ».

In the evocative monumental complex of Procida, objects that belonged to Troisi are also exhibited, such as the bronze sculpture, with an engraved dedication, created by the artist Lello Esposito on a direct commission from Troisi: a special work, a unique piece, exhibited for the first time in Procida and coming from the private collection of Massimo Troisi, entitled “Here I am – Pulcinella for Massimo Troisi, 1992”, made of bronze with a lava stone base, a work that Massimo kept at the entrance of the Roman house and proudly showed his guests.

Among other objects, some of which have become true symbols, iconic images of auteur cinema such as the famous bicycle from the film Il Postino, a masterpiece of Italian and international filmography, a film adaptation of the novel Il Postino di Neruda by the Chilean author Antonio Skarmeta, shot on the smallest of the islands in the Gulf of Naples. Twenty-eight years after the shooting of the film directed by Michael Radford (Oscar winner 1996 for the soundtrack) with the directing assistance of Stefano Veneruso himself, the magic of Massimo Troisi returns to Procida, the island to which he donated his more intense and moving interpretation.

The exhibition is open every day (9: 30-12: 30 and 14: 30-18: 30), with free admission.