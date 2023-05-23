Procrear II: how to sign up for the batch line with services that has just opened

He Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat who drives Santiago Maggiotti announced that registrations for the line are now open Lots with Procrear II Services. As reported, there are a total of 1,456 plots, distributed in 52 properties of 11 provinces.

Through this initiative, interested parties can Acquire a loan to access some of the land with basic services of the Procrear II program, from which the successful bidder can build a single-family home there.

Who can register for the draw for the 1456 lots with Procrear II services?

As explained by the portfolio in charge, this time a total of 1,456 lots distributed in 52 properties throughout 11 Argentine provinces are offered.

The inscriptionas in the Urban Developments line, It has two modalities:

1) General, for people from 36 to 64 years of age y

2) Young Destination where applicants from among 18 and 35 years

To register, applicants must fill out the corresponding form on the Ministry’s website.

There you can also consult the details of the properties to be raffled, the general requirements and the complete bases and conditions.

What is the maximum price of a lot and how can it be financed?

Regarding financing, the maximum amount per lot will be $3 million.

The financing means that During the first six months of the loan, the payment will be in six fixed installments in pesos.

The remaining balance of the credit will be granted in pesos, at a zero rate.through Capital adjustment by Own House coefficient.

For his part, Amortization will have two stages.

1) During the first six months of the credit, a percentage of the lot price must be paid in six monthly and consecutive installments, which will vary according to the level of income declared at the time of registration, and which may represent between 6 and 25%. of the full value.

2) The balance will be paid after the seventh month, in between 125 and 360 installments, depending precisely on the level of income declared.

Where are the 52 properties located?

Adolfo Alsina, Carhué, province of Buenos Aires

Bahia Blanca, Buenos Aires

Benito Juarez, Buenos Aires

Berazategui, Buenos Aires

Beriso, La Plata, Buenos Aires

Colonel Pringles, Buenos Aires

Chacabuco, Buenos Aires

Carmen de Areco, Buenos Aires

Colonel Suarez, Buenos Aires

Exaltation of the Cross, Buenos Aires

General Villegas, Buenos Aires

Guamini, Buenos Aires

Casbas, Buenos Aires

Hurlingham, Buenos Aires

La Plata, Buenos Aires

Madrid, Buenos Aires

The Flowers, Buenos Aires

Wolves, Buenos Aires

Mar Chiquita, Buenos Aires

Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires

Moreno, Buenos Aires

Olavarria, Buenos Aires

Parchment, Buenos Aires

Pila, Buenos Aires

Puan, Buenos Aires

Saladillo, Buenos Aires

San Nicolas de los Arroyos, Buenos Aires

San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires

Tandil, Buenos Aires

Tapalque, Buenos Aires

Torquinst, Buenos Aires

Lauquen Train, Buenos Aires

Three Hills, Buenos Aires

Villa Gessel, Buenos Aires

Bell, Buenos Aires

Lujan, Buenos Aires

San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, Catamarca

Puerto Madryn, Chubut

Villa Maria, Cordoba

Goya, Corrientes

Gualeguaychú, Between Rivers

Formosa

Neuquen

San Martin de los Andes, Neuquen

Olivia Cove, Santa Cruz

Gallegos River, Santa Cruz

Hope, Santa Fe

Inns, Missions

Liceo neighborhood, Córdoba

Requirements to participate in the PROCREAR II youth line

When completing the registration form, only one co-owner may be included. For those who are married, the spouse will automatically be considered co-owner.

The owner and the co-owner must be linked by one of the links detailed below, which must be registered.

a) Marriage.

b) Convivial union.

c) De facto union, provided that the domiciles declared by the owner and co-owner coincide.

In such cases, if after the registration the link declared in the registration form is broken, the disqualification will operate for both the owner and the co-owner to access the credit with said registration, having to register in a new lottery if there is one. this possibility available.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

1) Being Argentine, natural or by option, or foreigner with permanent residence for more than five (5) years.

2) Have a valid National Identity Document.

3) The family group must have income from formal jobs, Retirement and/or Pensions. The sum of the income of the family group, on a net monthly basis, must be in the range of one and a half (1.5) and eight (8) SMVyM at the time of registration.

4) Be between eighteen (18) and thirty-five (35) years of age at the time of enrollment.

5) Not having real estate registered in the name of the applicant or any member of their family group, neither as owners nor as co-owners at the time of starting the process, except for the exceptions listed in point 11.6.

6) Not having benefited from housing plans in the last ten (10) years.

7) Not record unfavorable financial records in the last twelve (12) months.

8) Register Situation 1-Normal in the financial information query by CUIL in the BCRA, in the last twelve months.

9) Register, at least, twelve (12) months of seniority in the activity (employees and independent). In the case of independents, seniority is considered from the date of registration in the corresponding regime. For the purposes of calculating the continuity of employment seniority, the date of entry to the previous job will be considered provided that between the date of entry to the current job and the date of previous exit, no more than sixty (60) calendar days have elapsed and you have in the Current employment at least three (3) months old.

For self-employed workers, seniority will be established considering the date of registration for the Monotributo or Earnings regime, as appropriate.

The employment continuity of public employees who have gone from a hiring modality (being monotributista) to a dependency relationship or vice versa, during the last year, is considered.

