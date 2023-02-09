Original title: Producer Cao Baoping’s “Once Upon a Time on the Boundary” is announced to be finalized by Guo Qilin and Wu Zhenyu’s thrilling exotic adventure

Today, the online drama “Once Upon a Time in Boundary Water”, directed by Cao Baoping as the producer and director for the first time, has officially announced its completion and announced its lineup. The drama will be broadcast exclusively on Youku, starring Guo Qilin and Wu Zhenyu. The story of the series takes place in Sanbianpo, a tropical exotic land mixed with fishes and dragons, a mottled place where prosperity and decay coexist. Shen Xing, a migrant worker who accidentally wanders here, encounters Sanbianpo and accidents wandering among various forces. Uncle Lao Guai, struggling between staying and escaping.

Carefully build a fictitious real three-side slope exotic adventure to break the boundaries

The story background of “Border Waters” is set in the elevated world of “Three Slopes”, a subtropical monsoon climate, where prosperity and decline coexist in a foreign land. There are historical folds, unique language families, and hasty travels There are all kinds of beings in the world, and there are also various professions that are little known.

The concept poster of the show was exposed for the first time, and it was officially announced that Guo Qilin and Wu Zhenyu would join in the lead roles. The overall picture is shrouded in hot and humid atmosphere. There are layers of crises, and the identity of the protagonist Shen Xing, the driver of Bian Shui, is also hidden under this layer of mysterious tranquility. The main creative team uses regional characteristics and visual styles to enrich the credibility of the setting of the virtual region “Three Slopes”, allowing the audience to experience this exotic land and follow Shen Xing to embark on layer-by-layer adventures.

Guo Qilin’s image is reversed, Francis Ng’s texture is still top-notch, and the team joins hands to explore the depths of human nature

In the character posters released today, Shen Xing (played by Guo Qilin) ​​and Uncle Chai (played by Wu Zhenyu) are more fully revealed under the background of the overall mysterious atmosphere. This time, Guo Qilin reversed his previous screen image and interpreted a migrant worker who accidentally wandered on Sanbianpo to survive. Wu Zhenyu maintained his usual high emotional quality and accurately interpreted the “mysterious” role: A peacemaker with ease between industries and forces. The character tension shown by the two protagonists opened up the narrative space and audience expectations for what kind of encounters Shen Xing and Uncle Cai will have in Sanbianpo. “Once Upon a Time in Boundary Water” gathers the top creative team to escort the quality of the series. Cao Baoping is the first to supervise the production of online dramas. His works have always been very creative, with both narrative strength and depth of humanity. He deeply analyzes the deep-seated motivations of the characters’ behaviors, revealing realistic considerations and deep expressions of social emotions everywhere. As a cutting-edge director and screenwriter of word-of-mouth dramas, his long-term aesthetic attempts and sense of innovation have given him a very personal style in his works. This time is also his second attempt at a new genre after “The Beginning” and “The Madhouse”. The production team’s standard image has been deeply involved in the incubation, development and production of the series for many years, which provides a strong guarantee for the quality of the series. The play lays the foundation for a new genre, gathers strengths and creative bonuses, and jointly creates a new type of plot adventure drama. I believe it will be another breakthrough attempt in the Chinese film and television drama market. See also Li Guoyi was arrested for drunk driving and fined 60,000 yuan “Border Water Past” is produced by Alibaba (Beijing) Software Service Co., Ltd., Chengdu Jinying Alchemy Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Standard Image Culture Communication Co., Ltd., produced by Beijing Standard Image Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and broadcast exclusively on Youku. An adventure, a return under the guidance of a glimmer of kindness, is about to begin, so stay tuned.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: