Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever) received its first wave of film reviews last week, and recently producer Nate Moore revealed that the film will not have extra pictures after the end credits.

In the past, Marvel often included an additional end screen after the main film subtitle to pave the way for the MCU’s next project. Now, there are naturally many rumors about the upcoming “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”, and the most famous ones are often seen. The villain “Doctor Doom” will be the mastermind behind the scenes.

However, in an exclusive interview with Collider recently, producer Nate Moore said that although there were rumors in the past about the content of the end screen, but the film confirmed that there will be no end screen arrangement, saying that the film hopes to focus on the transmission of an emotional experience, just Like Avengers: Endgame, putting in an extra end credits would be a clunky effect and no other benefit.