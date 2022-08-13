Home Entertainment Producer: There will be no new characters in the final season of Stranger Things – American TV – cnBeta.COM
Producer: There will be no new characters in the final season of Stranger Things

Producer: There will be no new characters in the final season of Stranger Things

According to the Duffer Brothers, creators of the hit series Stranger Things, the show’s final season won’t feature any characters that viewers don’t recognize. In a new interview with IndieWire, they claim that the focus will be on the existing cast. “Every time we introduce a new character, we want to make sure they become an integral part of the story,” Ross Duffer said.

“But every time we do that, we get nervous because you’re like, ‘We’ve got a lot of good characters and actors here, and any time we’re spending time with a new character, the time we take out comes from other One of the actors.’ So we’re very, very careful about the characters we’re going to put in.”

Matt Duffer echoed this. He said they would try to avoid mixing in too many characters last season.

“I just like to keep things fresh, so we do that by changing the plot or adding new monsters. We’re doing our best not to add new characters for season 5. I think we’ll try not to do that so we can focus on original role.”

Stranger Things is about to usher in an unforgettable farewell. It now has more than 1 billion hours watched and is the second-most-watched series in Netflix history after The Squid Game.

