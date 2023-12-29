Home » Producer Xiangtai Chen Lan Plans to Sell Luxury Mansion ‘Tiffany House’ in Macau
Luxury “Tiffany House” in Macau to be Sold by Xiangtai Chen Lan in 2024

On December 28, Xiangtai Chen Lan announced her plan to sell her luxury home, “Tiffany House,” in Macau through a live broadcast in early 2024. Xiangtai Chen Lan, formerly known as Chen Mingying, is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, with ties to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Public information reveals that the mansion took a staggering 10 years to build. However, the reason for its sale and the expected price have not been disclosed in detail. It is also worth noting that Xiangtai Chen Lan is the wife of Xiang Huaqiang, a well-known producer, actor, and entrepreneur in Hong Kong.

The announcement of the sale comes at a time when the luxury housing market is under intense scrutiny due to fluctuations in the real estate market and changes in investor demand for high-end properties. The decision to sell “Tiffany House” has piqued the interest of real estate enthusiasts and investors alike.

It is important to note that the content and data in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. As with any investment, caution should be exercised when considering luxury real estate purchases. The financial community advises careful consideration and assessment of the risks associated with real estate investments.

