Professional League: River beat Independiente and continues to lead

The great candidate in Argentine soccer is River, with spectacular numbers and convincing everyone with his game. In addition, it has the support of more than 83 thousand people every time he plays at home, for more than 30 games, explained Román Iucht in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

There is a massive phenomenon of communion between the fans and the group of Martin Demicheliswhich responded again, in this case, beating Independiente 2-0 this Sunday, with a crushing superiority, more in the game than in the result.

The Millionaire’s first goal made him Esequiel Boat, exfutbolista of the Red, in the first stage. Then, the Colombian sentenced the result Miguel Borja, already in the second half. But beyond the statistics, River’s superiority marked a huge distance between the two teams.

The records that Martín Demichelis managed to break under the technical guidance of River

The same is reflected in the table of positions, where Núñez’s team is first with 33 points in 13 dates (84% effectiveness), six above Saint Lawrence, which is located second with 27 units. While Independent is penultimate and with multiple concerns.

And in such even and competitive football, it draws attention the difference river madewho has taken 18 points from his classic rival, Boca. And it takes 15 to Racing, although the Academy has to play its game. In addition, the last eight consecutive victories have been achieved without conceding a goal. Next week they will have to play against Atlético Tucumán, to defend the lead.

JL