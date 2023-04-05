News from our newspaper (Reporter Gao Shuang) Endata released the “2022 Variety Show Market Report” a few days ago. The data and research results show that: in the past 2022, the trend of nostalgia in variety shows prevails, and music becomes the most important carrier of feelings; the overall quality of variety shows has improved, and variety N-generation shows are more popular among audiences.

The report pointed out that in terms of top variety shows, variety shows related to the nostalgia trend occupy the mainstream, and music has become the most important emotional theme. The variety show “Endless Sound·Hong Kong Philharmonic Season” allows the audience to re-understand the Hong Kong Philharmonic; the slow variety show “Time Concert” allows the audience to relive the golden songs of the era by Tian Zhen, Sun Yue, and Xu Ruyun, and listen to the voice of the years. At the same time, programs such as “Riding the Wind and Waves”, “Overcoming the Thorns” and “Happy Start Again” made Wang Xinling, Ren Xianqi and other artists become popular with their old songs.

In addition to the eye-catching performance of music variety shows, emotional variety shows have also become a model of vertical deep cultivation of themes. Programs with different themes such as “Starting Again in Spring”, which focuses on divorced groups falling in love again, “Semi-Mature Lovers”, which records the love of mature singles, and “Shenzhen Sports Students”, which focuses on the love of sports students, are full of vigorous vitality.

Looking at the variety shows in 2022, whether it is “Endless Sound” and “Happy Restart” with both word-of-mouth and popularity, or the attempt to explore emotional programs, the innovation of content and form and the vertical deepening of program themes are the key factors for the program to gain ratings and word-of-mouth. key.