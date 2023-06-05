Progresar Scholarships: when does ANSES start paying in June?

The National Social Security Administration reported that the young holders of the Progresar Scholarships can find out their date and place of collection in a simple way, on the organization’s website.

At the end of April, the Ministers of Education, James Perczykand Economy, Sergio Massathey announced a 42% increase of the Progresar scholarships, after agreeing with the World Bank a disbursement of 300 million dollars. that raised to 12,780 pesos the amount received by 1,700,000 young people.

It is worth remembering that this initiative has the aim accompany during the school year and will reach school, tertiary or university students by granting a sum of money so that they do not abandon the courses.

1) For this, those interested must enter my ANSES with their CUIL and Social Security Code.

2) Then, they must choose the option Collections and finally, Consult date and place of collection.

How to generate the ANSES security key

The password can be obtained online or by phone by calling 130. The person can also go to any ANSES office and generate the level 3 password.

A key level 2 allows you to carry out most of the procedures and consultations that are available in the virtual attention channels of ANSES.

A key level 3 allows you to carry out all the procedures and queries available in the ANSES virtual service channels and in the corporate-type applications that you have enabled.

How much is charged today for the Progresar Scholarships?

The general value of the scholarship is 12,780 pesos.

Includes a plus for connectivity. 80 percent is charged monthly and the remaining 20 percent, at the end of the period, proving the status of regular student.

When do the Progresar Scholarships begin to be paid in June?

The holders of the Progress Scholarships start charging from Monday June 12.

DNI ending in 0 and 1: Monday 12.

DNI ending in 2 and 3: Tuesday 13.

DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday 14.

DNI ending in 6 and 7: Thursday 15.

DNI ending in 8 and 9: Friday the 16th.

How much is charged in June for the Progresar Scholarships?

after the last 42% increase announced by minister of Economy, Sergio Massathe new amounts for June of the Progress Scholarships will be:

Progress Work Scholarships : $12.780;

: $12.780; Progress Scholarships Required : $12.780;

: $12.780; Progress Higher Scholarships : $12.780;

: $12.780; Scholarships Progresar Superior of strategic careers : $12.780;

: $12.780; Progresar Nursing Scholarships – 1st and 4th year entrants inclusive : $12.780,

: $12.780, Progress Nursing Scholarships – 5th year: $15.194

On the ANSES site you can find out in simple steps the payment schedule of the Progresar Scholarships.

Requirements to access the Progresar 2023 Scholarships

There are different types of Progresar Scholarships and to access each of them there are specific requirements:

Progress Required: Aimed at young people who need help to finish their primary or secondary studies and then continue in higher education or professional training. Being Argentine/or native/or; naturalized or foreigner, with legal residence of two (2) years in the country and have ID Being a regular student of an educational institution Be between 16 and 24 years of age. It extends up to 35 years of age to people with children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent homes; No age limit for trans people, indigenous peoples, people with disabilities or refugees. The income of the young person and their family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).

Aimed at young people who need help to finish their primary or secondary studies and then continue in higher education or professional training. Progress Higher Level: Aimed at young people who are studying university or tertiary careers. Being Argentine/or native/or; naturalized or foreigner, with legal residence of five (5) years in the country and have ID. Be a regular student of an educational institution. Be between 17 and 24 years of age. Advanced students in the career, up to thirty (30) years of age. Nursing students without age limit. It extends up to 35 years of age to people with dependent children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent households. No age limit for trans people, indigenous peoples, people with disabilities or refugees. The income of the young person and their family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).

Aimed at young people who are studying university or tertiary careers.

progress work : Economic assistance for young people who want to train professionally through courses and/or training. Being Argentine/or native/or; naturalized or foreigner, with legal residence of two (2) years in the country and have ID Be between 18 and 24 years of age. It extends up to 35 years of age to people with children under 18 years of age belonging to single-parent households and up to 40 years for people who do not have registered formal work. No age limit for trans, members of indigenous peoples, with disabilities or refugees. The sum of the youth’s income must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM).

: Economic assistance for young people who want to train professionally through courses and/or training. Progress Nursing : Assistance for young students who enter or are studying nursing in a Higher Technical Education Institute of State Management. Be native or naturalized Argentines or foreigners, with legal residence of five (5) years in the country and DNI. Be over 17 years of age at the closing of the respective call, without age limit. The income of the young person and their family group must not exceed three (3) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVM). Be a graduate of the middle level and not owe any subjects at the time of registration.

: Assistance for young students who enter or are studying nursing in a Higher Technical Education Institute of State Management.

