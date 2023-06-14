Progresar Scholarships: who is paid today June 14

The National Education portfolio established the payment schedule for the Progresar Scholarships in the month of June. The accreditation schedule continues this Wednesday June 14. The collection date is determined according to the last number of the DNI.

Today is the third calendar day provided by ANSES. Those who own documents ending in 3 and 4.

The payment of the Progresar Scholarships is the responsibility of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES). The purpose of this service is assist students of all educational levels so that they can finish their studies.

Progresar Scholarships: all payment dates

The Ministry of Education of the Nation and ANSES had the following dates to prove the payments of the Progresar scholarships. The schedule that began yesterday, Monday the 12th, and will end on Friday the 16th.

DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday June 14.

DNI ending in 6 and 7: Thursday, June 15.

DNI ending in 8 and 9: Friday, June 16.

Yesterday, they charged the documents ending in 0 and 1.

How much is charged for the Progresar Scholarships

The last increase that was made official for the Progresar Scholarships was in the month of May. The increase announced by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, it was from a 42%.

The new amounts of the Progress Scholarships They are for almost all lines of $12.780. Only in the case of Progresar Nursing Scholarships, the students of 5th year from this race they will receive $15.194.

Another fact that we must take into account is that the beneficiaries of the mandatory Progresar, Progresar Trabajo and the entrants of university or tertiary careers receive 80%.

Every month the remaining 20% ​​is withheld and the accumulated amount is received the following year. Holders of these programs will receive $10,224.

Finally, people who complete and pass their studies in foreign languages ​​this month will receive an extra $12,000.

How to check if my Progresar Scholarship application was approved

To verify if we were accepted to collect the Progresar Scholarships, we must enter My ANSES and look for the option “status of my application”.

There we should see if it is under evaluation, approved or rejected.

If we have doubts or inconveniences, we can call lines 130 (ANSES) or 0800-999-1066 (Progresar).

When do Progresar registrations open?

The Ministry of Education makes two calls for registrations every year. This year the first one was held between the months of March and April.

So far, new registrations are unofficially awaited for August or September.

