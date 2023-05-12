Progress languages: last day to access the extra $12,000 pesos

The ANSES will grant a bonus of 12,000 pesos to the beneficiaries of the Progresar scholarships that end the Training and Certification Program in Foreign Languages. Today Friday May 12 is the last day of registration.

Language courses are free and virtual. There are six options available to learn:

German Chino French English Italian Portuguese.

The objective of this policy is to strengthen the academic trajectory of students residing in Argentina through the development of their linguistic competence.

Its first edition was in August 2022. On that occasion, more than 70,000 students completed the course and certified in a foreign language.

The different proposals will be organized by 35 publicly managed universities and 59 publicly and privately managed Higher Institutes for Teacher Training (ISFD).

In these 1600 courses that will be part of the proposal, the Basic, intermediate and advanced levels of each language. In addition, students will be able to train in technical language by disciplinary field and reading comprehension.

The course modality is virtual and lasts 64 hours per semester.

How to enroll in the Training and Certification Program in Foreign Languages

To register, the following steps must be followed:

Step 1: Access the Progresar or Manuel Belgrano account

Enter the username and password to the Progresar or Manuel Belgrano platform. This depends on the line of scholarship of which you are the beneficiary or beneficiary.

Step 2: Complete the form

Click on Foreign Languages ​​and fill in the empty fields with personal data, course selection and preferred timetable.

Step 3: Wait for the information provided by the system

Upon completing the request, the page will check if the option is available.

Once the process is finished, an academic institution will be assigned and the applicant will be contacted via email. By this means they will send the accesses to the virtual classes and will notify you of the relevant information related to the course.