Prohibition of producing coal affects business that favors logging

GULU, Uganda (AP) — Charcoal farmers in the jungles of northern Uganda have fled into the savannah, temporarily abandoning their precious raw material: several piles of wood to be processed.

The workers were desperate to avoid being caught by local officials after a new law banned local charcoal production. They risked being arrested and beaten if caught doing so.

But what is really at stake for coal producers is their livelihood.

“We are not going to stop,” said Deo Ssenyimba, a topless charcoal farmer who has been working on this for 12 years in northern Uganda. “We stop, and then what do we do? Are we going to steal?”

Burning charcoal, a longstanding practice in many African societies, is now a restricted business in northern Uganda amid a wave of resentment from local people who have warned that uncontrolled logging by outsiders fuels climate change. Not much has actually changed, as coal producers evade the rules in order to keep supplies flowing and armed individuals take the law into their own hands.

Much of northern Uganda remains leafy, but sparsely populated and impoverished, attractive to investors who want the land primarily for its potential to sustain the coal business. And the demand is guaranteed: coal represents up to 90% of the primary needs for energy consumption in Africa, according to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations issued in 2018.

Before coal production was banned, local activists formed vigilance groups in districts such as Gulu, where former lawmaker Odonga Otto recently led an attack on a truck that seized 380 sacks of coal. Although Otto was later charged with aggravated robbery, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo hailed him as a hero.

“I haven’t heard of anyone destroying our environment being charged,” said Owiny-Dollo, who is from northern Uganda. “If you steal from a thief, are you a thief?”

The week after Owiny-Dollo made those comments, President Yoweri Museveni issued an executive order banning commercial coal production in northern Uganda, disrupting a national trade that has long been influenced by sensitivities. cultural, as well as the apparent abundance of idle land. In other regions, commercial coal production continues to be allowed.

The ban follows a climate change law, enacted in 2021, which empowers authorities across the country to regulate activities deemed harmful to the environment. Trees take carbon dioxide, a gas that warms the planet, out of the air, but burning coal puts it back into the atmosphere

Days after Museveni issued the order, a team of journalists from The Associated Press walked into a coal-burning enclave in a remote part of Gulu, 335 kilometers (208 miles) from the capital Kampala. .

A local official, Patrick Komakech, president of Patiko sub-county, heard receding footsteps and gave chase. A small patch of bamboo gave way to a nearly bare clearing where trees were being felled, with fresh stumps here and there.

Komakech was extremely agitated and on the verge of tears.

Wood was stacked in several places like contraband ivory, and gray smoke billowed from a pile being processed. Next to her were sacks full of coal. Its producers slept in small tents covered with dry leaves.

“I am completely disturbed (by) all this destruction,” Komakech declared, referring to charcoal producers that “are actually imported and placed in this community, and they do this without the mercy of leaving any vegetation behind.”

He kicked at the fallen logs, saying they were from the shea tree, a plant valued by the region’s Acholi people for its fruit and for its oil, often used in the manufacture of cosmetics.

Eventually the charcoal producers approached Komakech, who wanted to destroy the woodpiles by dumping kerosene on them, and said they were simply earning their keep and responding to demand.

The population explosion in Uganda has heightened the need for cheap plant-based energy sources, especially coal. In this country of 45 million people in East Africa, charcoal is preferred in households of all income levels, but mainly those of the urban poor, considered ideal for the preparation of certain dishes that require slow cooking. Middle-class families have gas and coal stoves.

“Even those policemen who come to beat us are cooking with charcoal,” said Peter Ejal. “We are not here to spoil the environment. We are here on your orders, from those people who are selling these trees.”

His colleague, the ragged coal farmer Ssenyimba, said bluntly: “When we finish in this place we are going to another one”.

One producer noted that coal from northern Uganda is probably used even in Congress. Others alleged that they were felling trees with the complicity of landowners, who sell the coal production rights per acre (0.4 hectares) to interested dealers.

The sector can be lucrative for landowners and investors.

In nearby towns a sack of charcoal sells for about $14, but the price increases as the sale is closer to Kampala. Ssenyimba said he is paid about $3 for each bag he produces.

An acre of land with abundant trees fetches about $150 in Gulu, though the amount can be much less on remote but vegetation-rich estates owned by the poorest families. Later, the investors send men equipped with machetes and chainsaws, who work in specific places and leave when they have felled all the trees that were sold.

District councils in the region collect revenue from licensing and tax collection, and corrupt members of the armed forces have been protecting truckers hauling the coal, according to Museveni and Otto, the former lawmaker who now heads people local armed forces that persecute coal producers.

Otto has helped seize several trucks in recent weeks, including two that were impounded and parked outside a police station, where a crowd had gathered hoping to snag the coal.

He said he plans to send letters of intent to hundreds of local officials to sue for any failure to protect the environment. Otto told the AP that his goal is to make the rest of Uganda “lose their appetite” for consuming charcoal from their region.

“We go to the fields where the coal furnaces are located and we destroy the bases,” he said. “We managed to make the business risky. Right now you can drive a hundred kilometers and you won’t find a single truck carrying coal.”

A ban on commercial production in northern Uganda will almost certainly cause an increase in the retail price of coal. Otto and others worry that coal dealers could evade authorities by transporting it in small quantities — on the back of passenger motorcycles — to towns where the merchandise could be poached onto trucks.

Alfred Odoch, an environmental activist in the region, said he supports the work of armed local people, calling coal production “the biggest threat” since an insurgent group in the region laid down its arms two decades ago.

Armed guards are putting pressure on charcoal burners and local officials to minimize “the massive felling of trees” in northern Uganda, Odoch said. Charcoal production, he pointed out, should only be acceptable as a small business by families selling “two or three sacks” in a week or so.

“My armed colleagues who are doing a lot of work to stop this, I support them,” he said. “The fight for environmental justice is not just (for) one person.”

The Associated Press’s climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.