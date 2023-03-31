Next April 16 are the elections in Río Negro to renew the positions of Governor and Lieutenant Governorthe 46 seats of the Legislature, the municipalities of 22 municipalities and authorities of the 35 promotion commissions. From 8 a.m. on Friday and up to three hours after the election, the electoral ban is in force which establishes a series of restrictions in order to guarantee the normal development of the elections.

In total there are 589,251 people authorized to vote at 1,785 polling stations distributed throughout the province. Voting is individual, secret and mandatory for all persons between the ages of 18 and 75 residing in Río Negro and is optional for those between the ages of 16 and 17 or over 75 who appear on the electoral roll.

In these provincial elections will compete 9 formulas corresponding to 11 political-partisan alliances: Together We Are Río Negro (JSRN), Río Negro Unites Us, We Can Project Río Negro, Change Río Negro, Alianza Vamos con Todos, Unity for Victory, Left Front, Movement Toward Socialism, First Río Negro, and We Are Popular and Social Unity .

Also there are 11 lists that presented candidates own to enter the Legislature of Río Negro in the period 2023-2027. The 46 legislative seats are renewed, 22 for population representation and 24 for the eight electoral circuits into which the province is divided.

According to the Electoral Code of Río Negro, the violation of the duration of the electoral campaigns will be sanctioned with a fine of between two percent (2%) and ten percent (10%) of the campaign spending ceiling established by law, for each day of non-compliance. In case of recurrence, the fine will rise from ten percent (10%) to twenty percent (20%).

The political party, alliance or candidate that does not comply with the obligation to clean its graphic propaganda on public roads will be sanctioned with a a fine equivalent to the market cost of said advertising or space.

With respect to Dissemination of pre-election surveys and polls may be disseminated up to ten (10) days before the date of the elections. The polls and surveys on the day of the election may not be disseminated until one (1) hour after the close of the elections.

If you do not respect it, it will be fined for a value equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the total value of advertising centimeters or advertising minutes of a day corresponding to the middle of

broadcast where the survey was published. In case of recidivism, the sanctions will be

will double.

They will be jointly responsible of the sanctions established in this chapter,

the applicant, the production company and the person in charge of the media outlet that published it.

Elections 2023 in Río Negro: where to consult the register

Elections 2023 in Río Negro: the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor

– Alberto Weretilneck and Pedro Pesatti, Together We Are Río Negro

– Aníbal Tortoriello and Juan Pablo Álvarez Guerrero, Cambia Río Negro.

– Silvia Horne and Leandro Costa Brutten, Let’s go with everyone.

– Gustavo Casas and Luisa Villarroel, Unity for Victory.

– Gabriel Musa and Cecilia Carrasco, Left Front and Workers (FIT-U).

– Aurelio Vázquez and Dora Rivera, New Movement for Socialism (MAS).

– Rafael Zamaro and Marcela Alejandra Roca, We are Popular Unity.

– Gabriel Di Tulli and Hugo Cecchini, People’s Party of Reconstruction (PPR).

– Ariel Rivero and Sylvia Astuena, First Río Negro.



