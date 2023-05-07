“Project X Live Tour” Beijing High School ended perfectly Xiao Bingzhi celebrated with his favorite cola tower

“Almighty Creative Talent” Xiao Bingzhi’s “Project X Live Tour” on May 6th was assisted by tens of thousands of people in Beigao, and ended perfectly in two iconic venues, Taipei Pop Music Center and Kaohsiung Pop Music Center. The favorite cola is piled up into a “cola tower” to celebrate. During this trip, fans from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and other places came to support him. He hoped that Xiao Bingzhi could bring this crazy performance to their cities. After seeing the wonderful concert, he said: “I will perform in Shanghai and Guangzhou next time. I haven’t seen the fans for a long time. I look forward to seeing their reaction!” Xiao Bingzhi will perform in various cities soon, please fans look forward to it.

1 Xiao Bingzhi and his fans met at the Little Arena

2 Xiao Bingzhi’s “Project X Live Tour” Coke Tower Celebration

In this concert, Xiao Bingzhi overcame two major fears, one is fear of heights, and the other is interacting with female dancers. Xiao Bingzhi stood on the 3-meter-high shining diamond light tower, and opened with a domineering song “Leave No Survival”. He was afraid of heights and said with a smile: “The organs have come out and we can only go hard. It is the first time for Beiliu to stand up. I’m really scared, and the effect of the concert is really good, so I keep it, and I’m not afraid when I’m high.” When interacting with hot female dancers, in order to present the best performance, he decided to go all out, From a shy “Sugar daddy” to a domineering “Sugar daddy”.

3Xiao Bingzhi’s “Project X Live Tour Concert” North High Perfection distributed Coke to fans to celebrate

4 Xiao Bingzhi’s “Project X Live Tour Concert Tour” North High perfect touchdown

After the “Project X Live Tour” Kaohsiung concert, in addition to overseas performances, Xiao Bingzhi has written 40 songs, but he strives for perfection. He hopes to go to the Taipei Arena with his fans after releasing his album next year. He thanked and said: “Thank you, let me go from a mortal to a madman, to a man standing on the Little Arena!” Looking forward to meeting the fans in the Little Arena next time. For more information about Xiao Bingzhi and related activities, please follow Xiao Bingzhi and Believe Music’s official Weibo and public account.

5Xiao Bingzhi interacted closely with fans

