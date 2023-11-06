Projects for the Present – ​​Images of the Future International symposium on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the International Society for New Music – mica

The INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY FOR NEW MUSIC (IGNM) will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022/23. On this occasion, the Institute for Musicology and Interpretation Research at the mdw – University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna, in cooperation with the Institute for Musicology at the University of Vienna and the Austrian section of the IGNM, is organizing a three-day international symposium (November 8-10, 2023), which is dedicated to the relevance of and how to deal with future plans in the arts.

Against the background of current upheavals and developments of a technical, political and ecological nature, artistic images of the future are diversifying and at the same time under pressure to legitimize themselves. Last but not least, some of them also have a dystopian tone. Utopias and dystopias draw contrasting, yet related, images of the future from the respective historical present. Whether they continue to do this – like the historical avant-gardes in the founding years of the IGNM – with the aim of naming and treating the symptoms of the time, or whether the associated promise of relevance of art has become obsolete is just one of the questions the symposium is dedicated to.

Conference program

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Welcome

Chair: Stefan Jena

2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Stefan Fricke: “Fluxus ante Portas”. The IGNM festival in Cologne in 1960, appeal to this day 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Germán Gan-Quesada: A “Spanish voice” in the international avant-garde counterpoint. The Spanish Section of the ISCM during the second half of the Franco regime (1955-1976) 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Coffee break 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.: Keynote: Kim Feser: Music in the age of its artificial producibility Ab 5:00 p.m.: Conference dinner Thursday, November 9, 2023

Chair: Andreas Karl

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Keynote: Assaf Shelleg: Aspiring for Oral Affordances 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Coffee break 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Ellen Freyberg: Amalgamation, assemblage, approach to knowledge systems. Compositional strategies of appropriation in transcultural contexts using the example of no windows without a wall by Christopher Trapani and How forests think by Liza Lim 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Nina Polaschegg: Thinking about (art) music creation differently – new and at the same time old approaches 12 :00 – 2:00 p.m.: Lunch

Chair: Jakob Maria Schermann

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Haruki Noda: Being a composer = being alienated? A critique of socio-cultural problems in the field of new music 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Mario Cosimo Schmidt: Musique informalle today. Reflections on the meaning of musical form formation in today’s composing 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Coffee break 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Christoph Haffter: Algorithm and shame. Enno Poppe’s music as a diagnosis of the present 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Nico Daleman: Neurophilia. Imaginaries of the brain in new music. Between neurocentrism and posthuman ideologies 8:15 p.m.: Concert Ensemble Names Concert Hall. Future Art Lab (mdw Campus, Anton-von-Webern-Platz 1) Friday, November 10, 2023

Moderation: Monika Voithofer

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Round table discussion with the composers Marco Döttlinger (Names Ensemble), Georgia Koumará, Bekah Simms, Patrick Lechner and Golnaz Shariatzadeh on the topic of “musical dystopias”

Chair: Juri Giannini

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Lidiya Melnyk: War has (no) a female face: war trauma and its processing in the music of contemporary Ukrainian composers. A study on gender-specific aesthetics in the exceptional situation 11:30 a.m.: Closing words, end

Venue:

mdw – University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna

Banquet hall

Seilerstätte 26

1010 Wien

admission free

Program Committee: Markus Böggemann, Juri Giannini, Julia Heimerdinger, Stefan Jena, Nikolaus Urbanek, Monika Voithofer

