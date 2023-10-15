Prominent Iranian Film Director Dariush Mehrjui and Wife Found Stabbed to Death in Their Home

Prominent Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife have been tragically stabbed to death in their home, according to state media reports. The bodies of Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were discovered with stab wounds to the neck by their daughter, Mona Mehrjui, who had gone to visit them on the night of the incident. The couple resided in a suburb approximately 19 miles west of Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter. The report does not mention any specific speculation regarding a motive, although it was noted that Vahideh Mohammadifar had recently reported a knife threat on social media.

Dariush Mehrjui, 83, was a highly respected filmmaker and a co-founder of the new wave of Iranian cinema in the early 1970s, which focused primarily on realism. His contributions to the film industry were recognized with numerous accolades, including a Silver Hugo from the Chicago International Film Festival in 1998 and a Golden Shell at the 1993 San Sebastián International Film Festival. Mehrjui had also studied in the film program at the University of California, Los Angeles, during the 1960s.

The tragic deaths of Dariush Mehrjui and his wife have sent shockwaves through the Iranian film community and beyond. The loss of such a talented and influential filmmaker is a significant blow to Iranian cinema and its artistic landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X

