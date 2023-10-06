Prong – State Of Emergency – Album Review

Prong – State Of Emergency

Prong are one of those bands whose names you simply know as a metal fan. The combo around Mastemind Tommy Victor has been active, intermittently, since 1986 and has reliably ignored genre conventions ever since.

On State Of Emergency However, fans had to wait a full six years. Why? Well, a certain pandemic played a role, but a lot has also happened in the band boss’s private life. He himself says of the new album: “It ignores not only every genre, but also what’s going on out there today.” Okay, and musically? “I like all kinds of music. This record fits in as it covers many facets. Overall there is an aggressive East Coast feel to the album.”. Typically imprecise, Prong are and remain the surprise egg of US metal. Including games, fun and crossover references to the New York hardcore sound.

A colorful bouquet of guitar music

Overall is State Of Emergency became a very guitar-heavy album with straight vocals. The music moves somewhere between punk, classic metal, post-punk as well as subtle pinches from the doom, blues and thrash metal spectrum. Understood? Of course not, because you can’t imagine it, you have to hear it.

Non-Existence is, for example, a more melodic representative of the sound of Prong in 2023. But melodic doesn’t mean that staccato riffs and driving beats can be missing. You can watch the song HERE listen. The Descent again there HERE just go for it and hit the listener with riffs that are a real joy.

Straightforwardness is key

The straightforward straightforwardness is undoubtedly fun, but in the long run it also means that some numbers rush past your ear canals rather ineffectively. Sound-technically different songs like the doomy-modern one Compliant or the hardcore expression of love Light Turns Black but can largely compensate for this and reawaken the interest of the interested audience.

So all that’s left to say is: Prong know who they are and what they stand for. There are no big experiments, but that’s not really necessary given this band’s mix of genres. And even though the combo has been around for a few years now, it sounds great State Of Emergency still as energetic and modern as ever.

Conclusion

State Of Emergency is a typical one Prong become an album. Located somewhere between metal, punk and hardcore, both fans and casual listeners are delighted with a straight guitar sound, whereby the band is able to alchemically filter the metallic core essence of their sound and free it from unnecessary bells and whistles. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Tommy Victor – guitar, vocals

Jason Christopher – Bass

Griffin McCarthy – drums

Tracklist

01. The Descent

02. State Of Emergency

03. Breaking Point

04. Non-Existence

05. Light Turns Black

06. Who Told Me

07. Obeisance

08. Disconnected

09. Compliant

10. Back (NYC)

11. Working Man (Rush Cover)

