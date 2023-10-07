Prong – State Of Emergency

The last album six years ago, the last EP four years ago: Prong have been pretty reserved lately with their studio output. On the one hand, this was due to the pandemic and a lack of touring opportunities, but also due to pleasant private events in the life of Tommy Victor, the only constant among the metal veterans. With what is now the 13th studio album, Prong should be in its purest form – without blinders, without drawers, but heavy, groovy, really complex, and also more on the aggressive side. „State Of Emergency“ takes an unvarnished look at a dark present.

“The Descent” opens the new work with furious energy and a lot of force. The typical Prong sound with a groove and thrash underpinnings is bold, Victor plays himself into a frenzy and spits out pointed lines, a rough guitar solo rounds off the action – perhaps not revolutionary, but damn good. This also applies to the following title song, which slows down the pace a bit, raises the fists in the air and increases the groove factor even further. “Breaking Point” rounds off the opening trio with a shrill howling guitar, hearty 90s sounds and unfiltered anger. The aggression is palpable.

There are no surprises, but there are some small details that make you listen twice or even three times. “Compliant” falls into this category, its slow pace, coupled with dark melodies, paints dark images and skilfully sets the mood. “Obeisance” incorporates such approaches into ponderous verses, takes off at the right moment and yet surprises with a touch of post punk. “Working Man”, on the other hand, lets oppressive rock meet biting thrash groove. In this case, opposites audibly attract.

So everything stays the same and yet looks fresh. Tommy Victor accomplishes this feat brilliantly and refrains from reinventing the Prong wheel. Instead, it has a bit more aggression and groove, accompanied by a few fine dark details. “State Of Emergency” has 90s vibes and yet is audibly stuck in the here and now. Even more than 35 years after the first studio output, Prong remains a guarantee of wholesome, martial power that shines twice as brightly in uncomfortable moments. Like good wine thickened with tar.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 6th, 2023

Available via: Steamhammer (SPV)

Website: prongmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/prongmusic

Category: Magazin, Reviews

