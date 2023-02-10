Home Entertainment Proper cleaning of down jackets is safe, clean and warm | down jackets | wash where dirty | wash once or twice a winter
Proper cleaning of down jackets is safe, clean and warm

Proper cleaning of down jackets is safe, clean and warm | down jackets | wash where dirty | wash once or twice a winter

[Voice of Hope February 9, 2023](Editor: Li Wenhan) Down jackets are people’s regular warm clothing. Light-colored down jackets are often not resistant to dirt, especially the neckline, cuffs, and corners are prone to dirt. How to clean the down jacket? Can it be washed in a washing machine?

Down jacket (Piqsels)

Pay attention to the correct method for machine washing down jackets. The outer layer of down jackets generally has a waterproof coating and has poor air permeability. When the inner drum of the washing machine rotates at high speed, the down that has absorbed water continues to expand, and air will be generated in the down jacket, and the waterproof coating is not conducive to air discharge, and the down jacket is slowly stretched continuously, thereby filling the inner tub of the washing machine, and even cause an “explosion”.

So, how to properly clean and maintain down jacket?

If you choose a washing machine to wash down jackets, you should choose the “down” mode. If the washing machine does not have this mode, you can choose the “gentle” mode. It is best to choose a special cleaning agent for washing down jackets. For down jackets that are not too dirty or have only partial stains, you can use a special water-free spray or foam cleaner for down jackets. You only need to spray and wipe, and the stains on the down jacket can be quickly removed. leave marks. If the stains are stubborn, you can also use a special cleaning agent for down jackets for hand washing, which will not damage the down and down, and has the functions of fluffy, deodorizing, and deodorizing at the same time.

Down jacket (photoAC)
Down jacket (photoAC)

In order to ensure the warmth retention of the down jacket and the fluffiness of the down jacket, it is not necessary to wash the down jacket frequently. Generally, where it is dirty, wash it once or twice a winter.

