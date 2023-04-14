All-media reporter Yue Weimin reported that on April 13th, Prosperity and Greenness—to commemorate the 909th anniversary of the publication of “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” by the Northern Song Dynasty painter Wang Ximeng and the opening ceremony of the first national green landscape painting exhibition was held in Kaifeng Art Museum. Cao Zhongliang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening of the exhibition.

In the third year of Zhenghe in the Northern Song Dynasty (AD 1113), the painter Wang Ximeng created “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” in Kaifeng, creating a magnificent and magnificent momentum of green and green landscape paintings. The text changes at any time, and the prosperous age calls for green. In order to actively practice the concept of “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, after the 909th anniversary of the publication of “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”, Henan Artists Association, Kaifeng Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, Kaifeng Literature and Art The World Federation co-planned and held this Prosperous Green——to commemorate the 909th anniversary of the publication of “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” created by Wang Ximeng, a painter of the Northern Song Dynasty, and the first national green landscape painting exhibition, aiming to further restore the artistic language of traditional Chinese painting with flowing colors, rich and fresh , to further promote the aesthetic characteristics of green landscape painting and the spirit of revitalization of the times to pursue a heart-to-heart relationship, and to make the traditional Chinese paintings engraved in the ancient scrolls come alive.

Since the start of the call for papers, this exhibition has received warm responses from green and green landscape painters from all over the country, and nearly a thousand pieces of papers have been received, which reflects the wide participation and high level of creation of this exhibition. After a serious and professional review, 2 highest awards, 6 excellence awards, and 15 nomination awards were finally selected.

It is reported that this exhibition has 5 sections, “What is Green”, “Origin of Green”, “Flourishing Green”, “Inheritance of Green”, and “Era Green” to introduce the development process of traditional Chinese blue-green landscape paintings and the paintings included in the exhibition. An independent knowledge section is set up to introduce in detail Wang Ximeng, a painter of the Northern Song Dynasty, and the volume of “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”. In terms of exhibition layout, in addition to the paintings, the paint materials, tool techniques, cultural and creative derivatives, and atmosphere creation of green landscape paintings all reflect the artistic effect of innovation, fusion, and sharing between the subject and the guest.