More sectors join the protests that these days are going through the entire province of Río Negro. Now it’s about the fruit producers from the Alto Valle de Río Negro and Neuquén who lead a tractor-trailer and frutazo with pamphleteering on National Route No. 22, at the height of Allen.

Martín Borochi, a member of the Association of Producers of the Alto Valle de Río Negro and Neuquén, is one of those leading the protest, which for the moment It does not entail cuts in the route, although it does generate significant delays in traffic. with rows of several meters.

Los producers bet with tractors and bins of fruit, which they deliver to those who pass by on the road and face the wait to continue on their way. The protest began minutes before 10 in the morning and in the place Police personnel from the Allen Highway Safety Corps work.

They were located fin front of the headquarters of the Secretary of Fruit Growing of the Province of Río Negro, from where the chacareros announced that they are going to continue with the measure of force that they are going to maintain the remaining days until the election next Sunday, April 16.

Photos: courtesy of La Carretera

They look for that the candidates for governor of Río Negro come to the place to explain what they plan to do with the fruit production if they win on Sunday, given the crisis that the sector is going through.

He claim on the route would be maintained today until 3:00 p.m. At that time, they will lift the protest and define steps to follow.

