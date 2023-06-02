Protest outside California primary against LGBT Pride assembly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police officers dispersed protesters outside a Los Angeles elementary school that has become a flashpoint over LGBT Pride month-related events across California.

Protesters protesting an assembly scheduled for LGBT Pride month outside Saticoy Elementary School in the Los Angeles Unified School District wore T-shirts reading “Leave our kids alone” and signs reading “The Choice of parents matter.”

Tensions at the school have been on the rise since last month, when a social media page was set up to urge parents not to bring their children to school on Friday, the day the assembly was scheduled to take place.

Kelly Gonez, a board member for the school district, said the assembly went smoothly Friday morning. The students were read a book and had a discussion about different types of families, she said.

Outside the school, protesters against the assembly outnumbered those who supported it. It was not immediately clear if any of the protesters were parents of students at the school.

On an Instagram account of elementary school parents there was a description of LGBT Pride that said it was “an inappropriate topic for our children.”

In a post, the page argued that Christian families and those who “share conservative values ​​do not feel this material is adequate to teach children and believe that parents have the right to choose.” It is not known who created the account, which also includes phone numbers and email addresses of school district officials and school employees, urging parents to call them to protest the event.