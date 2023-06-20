Protests in Jujuy: protesters attack the Legislature and confront the Police for the Constitutional reform

He governor Gerardo Morales approved the constitutional reform of Jujuy in the Legislature, while serious incidents between the Police and protesters occur in the vicinity of the building.

Minutes before the declaration of the new Constitution, there was a rain of rubber bullets, pepper spray, stones, sticks and even fallen fences. Simultaneously, Morales sworn in front of parliament and in less than a minute approved the reform.

Given the knowledge of what was declared by the provincial president, the protesters decided to force their way into the Legislature and even set it on fire.

Developing

