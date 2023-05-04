Provincial legislature: before and after the session, tension hours after the lists close

In the ordinary session this Wednesday in the Córdoba Legislature, there was no way for the legislators to try to hide before and after, and even in talks inside the compound, the fight for the closure of the lists of candidates for the provincial elections. From the benches of the ruling party as well as from the first legislative minorities, there were crossed debates.

“We are all revolutionized,” confided a legislator from the Hacemos por Córdoba bloc. “Some legislators have a meeting in a while,” said another Justicialista parliamentarian.

The session began almost an hour later than announced, around 4:00 p.m., so during this time of delay, some legislators entered the premises to hold informal meetings.

Radicals, on the one hand; and pro-governmentists, on the other, spoke the same thing: who will be the candidates for lieutenant governor led by Martín Llaryora (We Make United for Córdoba) and Luis Juez (Together for Change); and the names that will be on the list sheet for legislators.

“There is silence here,” said a pro-government legislator with a chance to run for re-election. “Who says that we are all calm. All revolutionized. There is a lot of secrecy of names ”, another pair of bench responded.

Although some advanced with more speculation about who will be able to head the list of legislators for the ruling party, but they clarified that this will be tied to who the Llaryora vice candidate is.

“The list of legislators could be headed by (Juan Manuel) Llamosas or by (Myrian) Prunotto. This is what we talk about. If any of them is not a candidate for vice, although there was also talk in the bloc that (national deputy Carlos) Gutiérrez be number one on the list of legislators, “confided another Peronist man.

In the blocks of Together for Change and Together UCR, there were also hallway talks, in an assembly of a list that they assured they will not know for sure until this Friday. “Until they ask me for my ID, I will not be certain. I think that day I will only know if I am on the list”, confided a member of the Juntos UCR bench.

“The dance of names is enormous, for me it depends on who is the deputy judge, to find out later who will head the ballot for legislators. If the vice president is radical, Marcos Carasso, as they say, surely then the sheet will be led by (Pedro) Dellarossa,” said a UCR legislator.

“Regarding the candidates for legislators by department, we are doing well, there are already several names closed and agreed, nobody knows on the sheet list,” acknowledged another radical. “In Río Cuarto we closed without problems and it will be Ariel Grich,” a couple of benches from the southern province responded in the same talk.

Another of the deliberations and also humorous occurred when the legislators spoke of the possibility of the radical Miguel Nicolás returning to the Legislature. “And yes, there is Nicolás assembling the interior and seeing his place,” said another radical.

“You say that I am on the list,” a Juntos UCR legislator asked another at the same time. “I don’t know, I don’t know either until they ask for my DNI,” a legislator replied.

Among these same informal conversations, the radicals recognized that legislators Daniela Gudiño, Dante Rossi and Verónica Parade Panetta have more chances for re-election. “Jure plays without a sponsor, but the judge will ask for it,” said another legislator in that talk.

The president of the Together for Change bloc, the radical Orlando Arduh, who is barred from running for re-election, agreed to some conversations.

“Those who follow me are on the list,” he joked with a restless group of radicals waiting for the closing of the candidates, at the latest this Saturday.

What happened in the session

As in other regular sessions, the expansion of two urban radio stations was approved. In this case, Jesús María and Los Hornillos. The presence in the compound of the mayor of Jesús María, Luis Picat, one of the potential candidates for lieutenant governor or legislator for Together for Change, also opened up more speculation.

“The two vice-governors greet each other,” joked legislator Alberto Ambrosio (Together for Change), when the lieutenant governor of Córdoba, Manuel Calvo, and Picat greeted each other.

Shouts and proposals from neighbors due to insecurity

The most tense moment in the session occurred when a summons request was made to the Minister of Government and Security, Julián López, with the support of the Juntos UCR, Juntos por el Cambio and Encuentro Vecinal blocks. Cecilia Irazuzta (Civic Coalition-.ARI), Marcelo Cossar (UCR) and Álvaro Zamora Consigli (Neighborhood Meeting) asked for explanations about the security policies, to which the legislator Julieta Rinaldi (We do for Córdoba) made known the concern of the Government provincial and the actions with the installation of domes, community alarms, mobile phones and more police officers.

However, the explanations were not enough for a group of self-convened neighbors who witnessed the session. “We can’t stand it, they’re not killing, get to work,” launched one of the neighbors from the first stands for guests.

“Everyone looking at the cell phone in the session, no one hears anything. They shit on the neighbors, they should be ashamed,” said a neighbor when the session was ending.

“One day insecurity will touch you,” insisted another member of the self-summoned group.

Shortly before, Irazuzta had stated at the venue: “We have summoned López and at the time (Alfonso) Mosquera, on more than one occasion. None of them held accountable for his management. He is not enough to change names if there is no political will to reverse a model that is exhausted ”.

“The claim I make is against citizens who accompany us concerned and busy with the social reality,” he said.

To which Cossar added: “We are going to continue summoning them so that they come to show their faces, to answer and render accounts.” “We continue to ask Minister López without success, they are stealing everything,” said Zamora Consigli. For which Rinaldi replied: “The minister is not here because he is busy, working on insecurity. It is a transversal, universal phenomenon, but we are providing solutions. There are many people working to combat crime.”

On the other hand, Adrián Rinaudo, who worked in the Environmental Police, took office as official legislator. His incorporation was due to Mosquera’s request for leave without pay.

