Provincial legislature: campaign chicanas and crosses due to insecurity in schools

A little more than two months before the provincial elections, the ordinary session of the provincial Legislature this Wednesday became a new crossroads of Chicanas and questions between pro-government and radical legislators for security in educational establishments and for the use of official advertising .

Once again the block of Juntos UCR, with the support of the Encuentro Vecinal Córdoba bench and the Civic Coalition-ARI, requested the interpellation of the Minister of Government and Security, Julián López, to render accounts of the criminal acts, in this occasion linked to insecurity in the vicinity of provincial educational establishments.

The ruling party enabled the debate on this draft resolution, so radicalism returned with the repeated request for more security, which led to a new debate on Chicana crosses about crime in Córdoba.

“What is the operation they have to take care of the children when we have cases of crime at the school gates, there are no operations, they are not taking care of the students and teachers… They asked the police chief (Liliana Zárate ) to speak and say that the Police are not overwhelmed and then (Martín) Llaryora comes out asking for the federal forces. If he has a vocation to be a candidate, let him cross the Honeycomb (Civic Center) and ask for it ”, launched the radical Marcelo Cossar.

Julieta Rinaldi, a legislator from Hacemos por Córdoba, was in charge of responding to the opposition. “A list of the schools with custody within the framework of the white operation, its modalities, police and saturation motives is available,” said Rinaldi. “And I want to tell you that if the minister does not come (to the Legislature) it is because he works 24 hours a day, seven days a day, designing public policies, no one denies insecurity, we are taking care of ourselves. We do not cover the province with cement, but we provide work, ”she assured.

The second strongest crossover occurred regarding a request for a report also from the Juntos UCR block related to the use of official advertising for works with images of Mayor Martín Llaryora.

Also on this issue, the benches of Encuentro Vecinal Córdoba and the Civic Coalition-ARI joined in the proposal.

“We do for Córdoba has taken pains to publicize a Córdoba that progresses with public funds, but the reality is different. We have serious problems in education, health and security, and a poverty that exceeds 40 percent”, said Cecilia Irazuzta, from Coalición Cívica-ARI. “They treat publicity as if they were your resources… they use the first and last name of their candidates…”, said the radical Cossar.

To which Rinaldi replied: “They have everything documented in the Transparency Portal with a single click. This government is characterized by publishing its works with the mayor whoever it is without caring about the political party because that is how Juan Schiaretti works”.

Other session topics

After the suspension of Patricio Serrano as a legislator last Wednesday, in today’s session the official Silvio Nievas was sworn in, who will occupy the bench of the removed parliamentarian. In addition, a heartfelt tribute to the Armenian community was made this Wednesday with the approval of an officialism project that establishes that the Jachkar Stone Cross, a work by the artist Artak Hamabardzumyan and located in the square between Hipólito Yrigoyen and Crisol avenues, be a new provincial historical monument.

The expansion of the community radio of Villa de little.

