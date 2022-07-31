Original title: PS Plus is the third most popular game service XGP in the United States

41% said they purchased PS Plus/PS Now. It was followed by Amazon Prime/Amazon Luna, with 39% saying they had used Amazon’s services in the past year. Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform launched by Amazon, launching in 2021.

Microsoft is in third place with Game Pass and Xbox Gold.

Top 10: Ubisoft+ not on the list

Sony PS Plus/PS Now: 41%

Amazon Prime/Amazon Luna: 39%

Xbox Game Pass：37%

Google Play Pass: 37%

Netflix Games：33%

Nintendo Switch Online: 32%

Apple Arcade：27%

EA Play：26%

Nvidia GeForce Now: 19%

