PS Plus is the third most popular gaming service in the US, XGP
41% said they purchased PS Plus/PS Now. It was followed by Amazon Prime/Amazon Luna, with 39% saying they had used Amazon’s services in the past year. Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform launched by Amazon, launching in 2021.
Microsoft is in third place with Game Pass and Xbox Gold.
Top 10: Ubisoft+ not on the list
Sony PS Plus/PS Now: 41%
Amazon Prime/Amazon Luna: 39%
Xbox Game Pass：37%
Google Play Pass: 37%
Netflix Games：33%
Nintendo Switch Online: 32%
Apple Arcade：27%
EA Play：26%
Nvidia GeForce Now: 19%
Google Stadia: 18% Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.