PSI Audio Releases the AVAA C214 Active Bass Trap

This new active bass trap is in the same echelon as its world-renowned sibling, the C20. Innovative AVAA Active Bass Trap technology eliminates room modes from 15 Hz to 160 Hz without calibration or tuning. Get purer bass response in professional studios or demanding listening environments with audiophile equipment. While the C20 uses all-analog technology, the C214 innovatively uses digital technology and uses a smaller membrane to make it more compact. Thanks to the integration of digital technology, the AVAA C214 can be controlled via an app on your smartphone or tablet, adding some control to the great sonic performance.

With AVAA, PSI Audio has developed an ingenious way to manipulate the acoustic impedance in front of the device. The result is the elimination of resonant frequencies in the room—not just the sweet spot, but the entire room. AVAA covers the entire frequency spectrum from 15 Hz to 160 Hz and requires no calibration or tuning. Any room modes in this range will be rejected, clearing the listening space of unwanted rumble, a spectrum that passive acoustics struggle to deal with. AVAA is 45 times more efficient than a classic absorber of the same size, saving space while producing impressive results. Since it deals with room modes, it especially improves the response of the room, over time: the short bass pulse doesn’t ring all the time, but stops when it should. Tight bass in tight spaces.

The new AVAA C214 from PSI Audio takes AVAA technology and does it in a slightly different way. Whereas the original C20 was fully analog (and will continue to be available), the C214 is digital. As a result, this new model responds more flexibly to the room and can be controlled with a smartphone or tablet. The corresponding application is available for iOS and Android systems, which can remotely control AVAA C214 individually or in groups. It can turn one or more devices on or off and allows for wider sensitivity adjustments to tune the efficiency of the system and achieve optimum sound absorption. The new control system ensures optimum performance even if the impedance of the room changes suddenly. The C214 replaces the large membrane in the C20 with two smaller membranes, thus reducing the footprint and providing a more compact and stylish design that can be installed anywhere in the room: on the floor, on the wall, on the ceiling.



The AVAA functionality of the new C214 hasn’t changed – the new model cancels room modes as efficiently as its all-analog predecessor, if not more. AVAA acts like a hole in the wall, allowing sound waves to “pass through” and leave the room. With its compact and uncluttered design and great efficiency, AVAA is a particularly mobile solution: If the listening environment needs to be moved, the AVAA device can move with it and resume its function in the new space. Although the AVAA is an active bass trap, it behaves like a typical bass trap: there’s no emission, no noise cancellation, and no “reversed” bass—just more efficient absorption. AVAA is arguably the simplest, most elegant, and most flexible room-mode acoustic solution.

Precise sound reproduction – that’s the mission of PSI Audio. The Swiss manufacturer is renowned throughout the world among audio professionals and audiophiles for the amazing fidelity of its speakers and the detailed reproduction of the original sound. AVAA is just another facet of this mission, as the listening environment is decisive for the experience. Built to the same high standards as PSI Audio powered loudspeakers, the AVAA C214 is a precision instrument that delivers the absolute performance that will unravel the music.



The PSI Audio AVAA C214 will be available in mid-May.

website:

https://www.psiaudio.swiss