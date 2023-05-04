Pu Shu appeared at the Shanghai Strawberry Music Festival! Self-exposure: I may not be able to sing anymore! Netizens burst into tears instantly! – Nong Hao Shanghai – Xinmin.com

Pu Shu, a singing genius.

How many people in their youth,

There is a song by Hackberry——

“Those Flowers”, “Birch Forest”

“Life is like a Summer Flower”, “Colorful Days”

“Ordinary Road”…

On the evening of May 3,

Pu Shu, whom I hadn’t seen for a long time, appeared

Shanghai Strawberry Music Festival performance site,

Sang many classic songs.

Today, Pu Shu boarded the

No. 1 in the city’s hot search list!

But I didn’t expect it, click on the hot search

It is full of sadness↓↓↓

It was at the music festival

Piao Shu revealed that her physical condition was bad

It’s gotten to the point where the doctors won’t allow it to continue the show

But due to more than two years

The band didn’t make any money,

So he has to take responsibility,

Stick to this stage.

He also said:

The leaves are interesting,

when the leaves fall

it doesn’t feel important

in autumn,

It’s not dead begging to hang on a tree

I think leaves are cool.

These words can’t help but give people a feeling of living to death.

During the show,

one more little detail

Got everyone’s attention-

In the middle of singing,

Pu Shu took advantage of the gap between chatting with the fans in the audience,

He took out a small biscuit from his pocket and chewed it.

It is very common for singers to drink saliva between singing

Need to eat biscuits to replenish energy

That’s really rare.

Many people are concerned

What happened to Pu Shu?

A netizen who went to the music festival said:

Well, he said he was not well,

I’ve been eating liquids before。

Talking at the music festival also feels weak,

Singing is fine.

Another Sichuan netizen mentioned,

Previously Pu Shu came to Chengdu to sing,

The position of covering the stomach all the way

Suspected upset stomach.

Seeing this, I really feel sorry for Pu Shu!

So everyone shouted,

I hope Pu Shu, while taking responsibility for making money for the band,

Be sure to take care of your body.

Pu Shu’s experience

Pu Shu, formerly known as Pu Shu

Born in 1973,

His parents are both professors at Peking University.

It can be said that he was born in a Kochi family.

Although Pu Shu’s studies are very average,

But his musical talent is amazing.

Year 1999,

Pu Shu released his first album “I’m Going to 2000”,

300,000 copies sold a year,

“Those Flowers” has become the eternal theme song of the graduation season.

Year 2003,

Pu Shu’s second album “Life Like Summer Flowers”

The same fire all over the north and south of the river,

1 million copies sold a year,

Won many awards such as “China‘s best album of the year”

At that time it was very popular, although Pu Shu was very rich

But in his life,

But like every ordinary person, he is simple and ordinary.

With a Nokia of 150 yuan,

Roaming the streets of Beijing on a small electric donkey

Zhang Yadong has told a few stories——

“That year, I chatted with Pu Shu in a square, and we ordered two glasses of beer.

After I finished drinking, I wanted to pay the bill and asked the waiter how much it was, and the waiter said “sixty”.

I heard Pu Shu say next to him: “I took a hundred with me when I went out today, and twenty for a taxi. Today I pay the bill, and forget about it.”

He is already a big singer, and after spending a hundred yuan, he even said, “Forget it all.”

Another time I went to his house,

He said: Yadong, you open the trunk first.

I said: why?

He said: I give you a present.

I opened the trunk and saw that there were two Neve words, and one was Neve 1973, which was very expensive. “

Gao Xiaosong borrowed money from Pu Shu,

Pu Shu’s two words of reply made him remember for a lifetime.

When recalling, Gao Xiaosong said slightly jokingly: “When I was the worst, I asked Pu Shu to borrow money, and I borrowed 150,000.

Pu Shu didn’t like to talk, so he replied with two words, ‘account number’! “

Not long after, Gao Xiaosong received a transfer of 150,000 yuan, which also helped him overcome the biggest difficulty in his life.

year 2004,

Pu Shu had a very serious illness,

When he was most popular, he withdrew from the music scene.

But no matter how long it takes to disappear,

When he appeared again, everyone was still moved by him.

After 14 years,

Hackberry published in 2017

The third album “Orion Constellation”.

How many young people are waiting in the cinema

Just to insist on listening to the 5-minute ending song “Ordinary Road”

think carefully,

Hackberry is now nearly 50 years old

It’s time to “know your destiny”.

But in people’s hearts,

He will always be “a boy frozen at the age of 18”.

……

Pu Shu’s songs have accompanied the youth of generations

I hope he can adjust his physical condition well

Sing more good songs for us~

Which is your favorite song by Pu Shu?

Have you seen him live?

Welcome to the comment area to talk about it!

[Comprehensive editor of Nonghao Shanghai·Tian Xiaoyu]

Some of the material comes from Weibo, Xiaohongshu and the Internet. If you offend, please contact us.

Copyright statement: Do not reprint without authorization.