Pu Shu | The ordinary person who is crying and laughing, Uncle Pu!

The happiest person in the world is one who does not need to be responsible for others;The second happiest person is the one who never looks back.

Although Toutou disagrees with these two expressions of happiness, neither do I appreciate the attitude of being irresponsible and not looking back.

But no matter what, the voice of the next era is on fire, and the rewinding video is on the screen.

The sense of reverence for indifferent fame and fortune suddenly arises, probably because? Maybe our lives are not happy enough.

All, need to be healed too much.

Especially in the spring and summer when this cycle “begins”, the yearning for a small town will always be ignited, lamenting the purity and comfort of living in the countryside.

only,After being crushed by the wheels of the times, the old lady trying to find short-sighted and her half-legged son depend on each other for life. The protagonist of this kind of story,Who else needs to be held accountable?Shouldn’t it be, who is responsible for them?

And, do they need to look back? Looking back, does it work?

I do not reject the singing of suffering and the praises of forbearance, but cooking such a bowl of summer soup to “chicken” tells me that this is the true meaning of happiness, and I really can’t drink it.

Is it reconciliation, or compromise, is helpless, or is happy… It seems that there is everything.

①

“The world is getting crazier and will bury us all sooner or later”,This isPu Shu Zai《Foto review Young” fills in a lyric, this song is also my most looped play in 34567 months.

The poet changed the lyrics of “New boy” from the previous “I see sunshine everywhere, happiness is flying over the city, and the new world is like a dream, making me warm”.

It became this sentence 30 years later:“All those who have been mad are dead;All the arrogant ones are decadent;All the ignorant, all became silent.”

Once he was asking: “Is your old pocket watch still spinning? Can your old leather shoes still be worn?”

Now he calls out directly:“Everything you have has expired;Everything you love is old;All that you ever laughed at, you became them”

Pu Shu, 49, noWearing new clothes, no new hairstyle, and no relaxation, windows98。

Instead, he came to the forest, sat on the bamboo raft, and shot an endorsement advertisement for Ximuyuan.

It’s still the autumn clothes, the hairstyle, the old pimple marks that have been smoothed out, and it probably has nothing to do with the years.

Still so young, just so proud.

② I don’t have a strong sense of immersion in the plot of the second uncle. If I had to force it, Pu Shu would be my second uncle, or even the second uncle of many of us living in this era. Pu Shu debuted very early, whether he lived to be the pride of his parents, we don’t know. But his desire for the villa he rented, saying that “buying this house is the only fantasy right now” is true, which is actually the same as that of Beipio, Hupio, and every young man who rents together in a big city. Pu Shu is very real. The phrase “lack of money” is often mentioned by Party A in my life, but I know most of it is not true. But this kind of words, coming out of Pu Shu’s mouth, seemed very reliable. Just like the second uncle who saves dowry for his sister and adopted daughter, Pu Shu also needs to support many people for love. Band/Orchestra, it is said that he once took over the purpose of commercial performances in the New Year’s Eve. A little red envelope. Someone once questioned "Piao Shu's annual copyright fee of 20 million yuan", why do you still say that he is short of money? But don't ask, after guitarist Cheng Xin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Pu Shu took him to seek medical advice, visited famous doctors in famous hospitals across the country, and spent many years of savings. He clearly knew that he didn't have enough money in his card, but he only left a sentence "If you don't have enough money, you should sign a company and sell yourself. Compared with saving people, what is a contract?". And after Cheng Xin passed away, Pu Shu has been fulfilling his promise to his friends, I will take good care of your mother. ③ When it comes to Pu Shu, the "juvenile feeling" is veryA cliché adjective. But what is juvenile feeling? A thousand people will have a thousand answers, sometimes it’s the clear makeup of a male artist, sometimes it’s the shyness of a male star, and sometimes it’s the ever-changing hair color of red, orange, yellow and green of male idols… But in Pu Shu, these juvenile feelings don’t seem to exist at all. In terms of appearance, Pu Shu after cutting off his long hair, the only thing that is related to teenagers seems to be the acne pits and acne marks left in his youth. So in my opinion, Pu Shu’s youthful feeling is still the same “Not an old man, but only a young man” stubbornness. Just like the madness in “Forever young”, “Both eyes carry a knife, refuse to beg for mercy, even if less and less, even if all loses, have to laugh heartlessly”. And the courage to “fight him until we’re all killed”. Just like the second uncle in most families, it has been beautiful and chic, but time is gone, some have been smoothed out by their children and grandchildren, and some are insisting on being a jerk until old age. Pu Shu and Er Uncle are obviously complexes. In them, the stubborn edges and corners are still there, but they also understand the need for timely restraint than when they were young. For the money, Pu Shu can sing on the platform of amateur singers and applaud his imitators; just like the second uncle who repaired the door lock for the aunt and the mobile phone for the uncle. Pu Shu, at the age of 49, became the second uncle of a generation. His songs should have healed many people. ④ Some people say that the story of the second uncle may be reversed in this era. Perhaps soon, around the second uncle’s house, there will be Internet celebrities who come to live broadcast and check in, and the peaceful little mountain village will usher in an unprecedented liveliness. Even the second uncle will broadcast live broadcasts to chat with everyone about the healing life, and then bring his own carpenter works, the second uncle brand handmade wardrobe, and so on. I don’t know if this reversal will happen, or even if it does, it shouldn’t be called a “reversal”, it’s probably just a continuation of some kind of story. After all, it is the quality of living in this era that you should not be surprised. In the face of the temptation of fame and fortune, few people are immune to the vulgarity. Except for this Uncle Park, who said, “If it’s for fame and fortune, I won’t not release films for ten years.” Few people know that in the song “Ordinary Road”, “I once crossed the mountains and the sea, and also crossed the sea of ​​people. I am just like you, like him, like the wild grass and wildflowers", which was actually written by Han Han. Pu Shu's words are despairing, longing, crying, laughing, and ordinary. This is actually our life. We live ordinary lives, crying and laughing. Although we have been desperate for someone and something, but Always looking forward to the future, full of desire. So you see, my second uncle Park, is not very cured.

