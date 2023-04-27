Public Trailer of Tomohisa Yamashita’s Movie “See Hear Love” Tomohisa Yamashita | See Hear Love_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“See Hear Love Love You Even If You Can’t See or Hear”

Sina Entertainment News Japanese actor Tomohisa Yamashita and Korean film “Eraser in My Brain” director Lee Jae-han collaborated in a new film “See Hear Love” is based on a popular web comic and will be released on the online platform on June 9 On the air, the visual map and promotional video of the film were released a few days ago.

In addition to working in music and film and television in Japan, Tomohisa Yamashita also participated in the Hollywood movie “The Man from Toronto (The Man from Toronto) “, this is his re-enactment of the royal love story after six years. In the film, he plays the manga artist Shinji who is sick and gradually loses his eyesight. The natural deaf-mute woman Hibiki who has been accompanying and supporting him is played by Yuko Araki. The film tells their warm and healing love story. Masaki Takasugi, Maika Yamamoto, Motoki Fukamizu, Sayaka Yamaguchi, Mari Natsuki, etc. also participated in the film.

In the promotional video that was released a few days ago, it was autumn. Shinji was sitting on a bench, beside him was a carefree smile. Feeling her happiness, Shinji also smiled quietly.Although only30Seconds, but the beautiful and dreamy picture shown by the director is very attractive. At the same time, there is also a visual image of Hibiki gently placing his hand on Shinji’s cheek, which makes people feel the happy time of two people who were destined to meet together.I believe this work will become2023The chronology represents love stories, and the description of the relationship between people has also attracted much attention. (boob)

