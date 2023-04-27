Home » Public Trailer of Tomohisa Yamashita’s Movie “See Hear Love” Tomohisa Yamashita | See Hear Love_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Public Trailer of Tomohisa Yamashita’s Movie “See Hear Love” Tomohisa Yamashita | See Hear Love_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Public Trailer of Tomohisa Yamashita’s Movie “See Hear Love” Tomohisa Yamashita | See Hear Love_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“See Hear Love Love You Even If You Can’t See or Hear”
Yamashita TomohisaYamashita Tomohisa
Araki YukoAraki Yuko

Sina Entertainment News Japanese actor Tomohisa Yamashita and Korean film “Eraser in My Brain” director Lee Jae-han collaborated in a new film “See Hear Love” is based on a popular web comic and will be released on the online platform on June 9 On the air, the visual map and promotional video of the film were released a few days ago.

　　In addition to working in music and film and television in Japan, Tomohisa Yamashita also participated in the Hollywood movie “The Man from Toronto (The Man from Toronto) “, this is his re-enactment of the royal love story after six years. In the film, he plays the manga artist Shinji who is sick and gradually loses his eyesight. The natural deaf-mute woman Hibiki who has been accompanying and supporting him is played by Yuko Araki. The film tells their warm and healing love story. Masaki Takasugi, Maika Yamamoto, Motoki Fukamizu, Sayaka Yamaguchi, Mari Natsuki, etc. also participated in the film.

　　In the promotional video that was released a few days ago, it was autumn. Shinji was sitting on a bench, beside him was a carefree smile. Feeling her happiness, Shinji also smiled quietly.Although only30Seconds, but the beautiful and dreamy picture shown by the director is very attractive. At the same time, there is also a visual image of Hibiki gently placing his hand on Shinji’s cheek, which makes people feel the happy time of two people who were destined to meet together.I believe this work will become2023The chronology represents love stories, and the description of the relationship between people has also attracted much attention. (boob)

See also  Tell the truth | This year, the low-key and attractive "Old Money" style has become popular | Old Money | Popular_Sina Fashion_Sina Net

(Editor in charge: Xiao Wan)

You may also like

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Chen Le will miss 3 NCT DREAM concerts...

Catl launches the super battery that doubles the...

It is due to a conflict with the...

Car Design Award, Ferrari dominates with the Purosangue

CONCACAF: LAFC pulls an agonizing tie from the...

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” released a...

Armando Trovajoli, a legend on display

“I thought my head had burst”: a tree...

“White Bird” releases new trailer Helen Mirren tells...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy