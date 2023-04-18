Public transport: in Córdoba the reduction of night frequencies would have no effect

Fatap, an entity that brings together urban passenger transport companies in the interior of the country, announced a reduction in frequencies from 9:00 p.m. due to failure to send national subsidies to pay for salary increases for drivers. He also announced that the parity agreement was falling. In Córdoba, the measure would have no effect, as confirmed by authorities of the Municipality.

Through a press release, Fatap reported that the salary agreement with the UTA union is “based on the express commitment of the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation to generate the necessary regulations to endow the Compensation Fund for the Automotive Transport of Urban and Suburban Passengers of the Interior of the country, of the sum of $10,250 million necessary to guarantee the sustainability of the system” but that this commitment “has been breached”.

“Neither were any of the conditions to which Fatap subjected the obligation of the companies that it groups to pay the agreed increases to, were met, “which motivated it to inform the UTA and the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security that it considered the agreement fallen ”.

The business entity ratified that “the material impossibility of paying salaries according to the guidelines agreed in February of this year, which will persist until the competent authorities assume their responsibilities and create the conditions to provide the system with financial economic sustainability that does not exist today.”

In this sense, Fatap announced a reduction in services starting at 9:00 p.m., “with the consequent suspension of the workers affected by them, all in order to avoid the total paralysis of the system, which could occur in the event that the described state of affairs will be maintained from now on”.

In cordoba

La Voz consulted the municipal authorities, who indicated that the measure should not take effect in Córdoba. From the Secretary of Transportation it was reported that the municipality has been assisting companies, advancing national subsidies, so there is no reason to breach the agreement with UTA or to reduce frequencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

