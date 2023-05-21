Puchero, “the Spanish Feijoada” – Panelaterapia

The puchero is a traditional dish of Spanish cuisine that dates back to ancient times. It is a meat and vegetable stew cooked in a savory broth and served hot, its origin is uncertain but is believed to have originated in Andalusia in southern Spain.

The word “puchero” comes from the Latin “poticarium”, which means “pan” because the dish is made in a large pot and is traditionally prepared with pork, chickpeas, potatoes, carrots, cabbage and other greens, depending on the region. But it can also include chicken, beef, sausage or ham.

Puchero has been a popular dish in Spain since the Middle Ages, as it is an inexpensive dish made with leftover meat and vegetables. It also has no rules, in regions it appears with pumpkin, in others with tomato sauce.

Cozido is a dish we love around here, just like Puchero. Here are some options:

Feijoada – It is a typical Brazilian dish, made with black beans and a variety of meats, such as dried meat, sausage, pork ribs, bacon and paio.

Cozido – It is a dish from the Brazilian northeast, which consists of beef, chicken, sausage and vegetables, such as pumpkin, yam, cooked in a broth with spices.

Dobradinha – It is a dish made with beef tripe cooked with vegetables, such as white beans, potatoes, carrots and tomatoes, seasoned with spices.

Caldo de mocotó – It is a soup made with ox feet cooked in a broth with carrots and cassava and seasoned with parsley and chives.

Meat stew – It is a dish with meat (beef or chicken) cooked in a broth with vegetables, such as potatoes and pumpkin, and very seasoned.

These Brazilian recipes are quite different in terms of ingredients and seasonings from the Spanish puchero, but share the same idea of ​​a stew of meat and vegetables cooked in a savory broth.

In summary, puchero is a traditional and popular dish in Spanish cuisine that dates back to ancient times. Because it is a very versatile recipe, and has a humble origin, just like our “feijuca” here in Brazil, puchero is a dish that has become important in the culture and history of Spain.

Puchero’s best recipes

