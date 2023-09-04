Puerto Rican Salsa Singer Michael Stuart Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage at Plaza de la Amistad

Puerto Rican salsa singer Michael Stuart made a romantic gesture during his performance at the Plaza de la Amistad in Rincón last weekend. Surprising his girlfriend, Yary Natal, in front of a live audience, Stuart took a break from his repertoire to call her onto the stage. With his musicians and the crowd as witnesses, Stuart expressed his gratitude to God for bringing Natal into his life.

Stuart praised his girlfriend for her faith and how she perfectly complements him. Amidst his message, Stuart playfully asked Natal, “What happened? Don’t be scared, I’m embarra’o.” Expressing his appreciation for her support in his career and her respect for his family, the singer asked Natal to marry him.

Kneeling down and showing her the ring, Stuart eagerly awaited her response. With a smile, Natal accepted his proposal, followed by a heartfelt kiss and an embrace that brought tears to their eyes.

This will be Stuart’s second marriage. He was previously married to Mónica Pérez, with whom he shares a daughter. The couple divorced in 2021. Stuart is also a father to his older son, Jean Michael.

Earlier this year, Stuart began a new spiritual journey after receiving the sacrament of baptism on a beach in Puerto Rico. As he continues to explore his faith, the salsa singer is working on a new album with a Christian theme. The album, consisting of 12 songs, is described by Stuart as a “musical testimony” based on his personal experiences with his mother, father, brother, and grandfather.

The proposal on stage adds another beautiful chapter to Michael Stuart’s life, blending his love for music and the newfound spirituality he has embraced. As fans eagerly await his upcoming album, the singer can now look forward to planning his wedding with his soon-to-be wife, Yary Natal.